'Madaari' Cast: Irrfan Khan, Jimmy Sheirgill & Other Actors Who Plays Lead In 2016's Film

Late Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan's repertoire has numerous critically acclaimed films. One such film is his 2016 release Madaari. Directed by Nishkant Kamat, the film garnered a positive response from the critics and the audience for its gripping storyline. Here are the details of the cast members of Madaari.

Cast of Madaari

Irrfan Khan

The story of the film revolves around a kidnapper, who abducts a Home Minister's ten-year-old kid. Instead of ransom, the kidnapper Nirmal Kumar, played by Irrfan Khan, demands that he wants his son, who was lost in an act of negligence by the government, to be found. To confuse the authorities, Irrfan not only kidnaps Rohan but also drugs his friend Cheeku and abducts him as well. However, he leaves Cheeku later with his demand in return for Rohan's life.

Jimmy Sheirgill

Jimmy Sheirgill is seen essaying a character named Nachiket Verma. Nachiket, who is a CBI officer, handles the case and communicates with Irrfan Khan's character throughout the film. But, his investigation comes to a halt after he gets restrain orders from all the other security agencies to make sure that the kidnappers don't panic and kill Rohan.

Vishesh Bansal

The character of Home Minister's ten-year-old son is played by Vishesh Bansal. Rohan, who has lived a luxurious life, is a spoilt brat who often irritates Nirmal with his mischievous behaviour. To keep Rohan in control, Nirmal often shows him a video of Cheeku, the former's friend. By showing the video, he tries to establish that Cheeku is under his supervision and one wrong step of Rohan might hurt Cheeku.

Other cast members of Madaari

Tushar Dalvi is playing the character of Home Minister and Rohan's father. Meanwhile, actors such as Nitesh Pandey, Rajiv Gupta, Sadhil Kapoor and Ayesha Raza Mishra, among many others, are seen in the other significant characters. The film was shot in New Delhi, Rajasthan, Dehradun, Shimla and Mumbai. The climax of the film left many from the audience shocked as nothing was revealed about Nirmal's son. A few minutes after the climax, Nirmal surrenders to the police and it is revealed that his son died.

