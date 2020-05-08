Madhuri Dixit And Her Sister Look Unrecognisable In This Throwback Picture; Check It Out

Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit has been quarantining at her Mumbai house with her loved ones. The actor has been sharing several updates through her social media. However, this time around Madhuri Dixit took to social media to share an adorable throwback picture with her sister.

Madhuri Dixit shares throwback picture with sister

Madhuri Dixit is widely known as one of the best dancers that Bollywood has ever had. She has also been part of some of the most iconic movies. It is a known fact that Madhuri Dixit has been trained in dance since her childhood. The actor recently took to social media to share an adorable post with her sister.

Madhuri Dixit shared a picture from her childhood where she is seen sharing the stage with her sister. It is not known which sister is the one in the picture as Madhuri Dixit has two sisters and a brother. One can also not recognise who Madhuri Dixit is, all thanks to the similar costumes.

Madhuri Dixit also explained in the caption how dancing with her sister is one of the fondest memories of her life. She further wrote, “We used to always take part in school competitions. Here's sharing a #MajorThrowback childhood memory with my favourite dance buddy”. Madhuri Dixit even asked her fans to guess which one is her.

Check out Madhuri Dixit’s throwback post with her sister:

As the nation faces a lockdown amid the coronavirus outbreak, Madhuri Dixit announced last month that she will be conducting a free dancing online program organised by her team. She also shared that this is in a bid to spread positivity during this testing time. The classes were conducted during the entire month of April and many industry insiders like Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, etc lauded Madhuri Dixit’s efforts.

