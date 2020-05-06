Madhuri Dixit Starts #MyFavPartOfTheDay Challenge On Instagram, Fans Take Part

Interacting with their fans and keeping them busy amid coronavirus lockdown, is the schedule of some of the prominent Bollywood stars these days. Madhuri Dixit Nene who leaves no stone unturned to interact with her fans started a game #MyFavPartOfTheDay on social media. The actress shared a picture with her furry friend Carmelo and said that spending time with him is her best part of the entire day.

Bollywood's ever-charming and graceful actress Madhuri shared an adorable picture on her Instagram story and started a game online for her friends. The actress can be seen hugging her dog Carmelo while striking a pose. In the caption, Madhuri wrote that spending time with her dog her favorite part of the day during the lockdown. Asking her fans for the same, Madhuri wrote, "I would love to know what's yours?"

As soon as the star started the challenge online, scores of her fans shared pictures on social media with the same hashtag and revealed their favorite part of the day. Giving a glimpse of a few, Madhuri shared the moments on her Instagram stories. One of the users shared a picture with her cousin and wrote that spending time with her little cousin on video calling is her favorite part of the day during the lockdown. Another fan of the actress shared her TikTok video and informed that spending time with herself amid the lockdown is her favorite part of the day.

A third user shared her sleeping picture while hugging her softy toy. The fan informed that sleeping the entire day with her soft toy named Jack is her favorite part of the day during the lockdown. Another user shared a still from the much-loved epic Ramayana and wrote that watching it the entire day is his favorite part of the day.

It is always overwhelming for the actress to receive love from her fans. Recently, sharing a glimpse of the love, she received from one of her fans, Madhuri shared one of her favorite fan art. The Aaja Nachle actress who is spreading positivity on the Internet with her online dance classes amid lockdown shared the intriguing artwork on the micro-blogging site. The painting created by one of her fans, Dhawal Gupta showcased the picture of the graceful actress from her early career days in the fraternity.

