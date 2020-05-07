Madhuri Dixit, Amitabh Bachchan extend heartfelt greetings on Buddha Purnima

To honour the birthday of Gautam Buddha, devotees all over the world celebrate Buddha Purnima. On the auspicious occasion, scores of Bollywood celebrities took to their social media handles to extend greetings to the nation and the followers of Lord Buddha around the world. Prominent stars like Madhuri Dixit Nene, megastar Amitabh Bachchan were a few to name to extended their heartfelt wishes on a special day.

Buddha Purnima wishes by Bollywood celebs

Bollywood's ever-charming and versatile actress, Madhuri Dixit Nene shared a positive saying by Gautam Budha which she feels gets implied in today's time of crisis. The actress shared the quote on her Twitter handle and wrote that the greatest prayer is patience and its time that people keep patience and focus on what's best for them as well as the others. Apart from Madhuri, to celebrate the special occasion, Amitabh Bachchan shared a picture of a huge idol of Lord Budha made of gold from one of the temples. In the caption, the Baghban actor wished all his fans on the auspicious occasion.

As Buddha once said, "The greatest prayer is patience." - It's time for us to keep our patience and focus on what's best for us as well as the others. #HappyBuddhaPurnima to all! — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) May 7, 2020

T 3524 - Buddhha Purnima greetings .. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/vOLMbz8f24 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 7, 2020



It is said that Lord Buddha, who was born as Prince Siddhartha Gautam, was born today. He was born at Lumbini (now in modern-day Nepal) around 563 BC. On this auspicious day, the lord is remembered with love. This day usually falls April or May months according to the Gregorian calendar. This year we will not be able to get to the worship places due to lockdown, so here are some Buddha Purnima wishes in English which you can send to your friend and family on this day.

