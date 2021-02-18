Madhuri Dixit is ecstatic to expand 'dream project' on dance, thanks fans for support

Actress and trained classical dancer Madhuri Dixit who started dancing at the age of three is now trying her best to make the dance form more far-reaching. The actress who started an online dance academy ‘Dance with Madhuri’ amid the pandemic to provide a platform for budding talent to showcase their skills, is thrilled to see the initiative getting thunderous reviews from the people. Madhuri took to Twitter and shared a post while giving a glimpse of the growing number of people who have enrolled in the dance academy while the number of people all across the globe that have benefitted from it.

Madhuri Dixit on her online dance academy

'Dance With Madhuri' gives its users the chance to learn various dance styles from the best teachers, in the most systematic, authentic, and convenient way possible. It allows the users to exhibit their talents by uploading their videos, progress, and much more. The Kalank actress revealed that it has been almost 100 days since she started the online academy and with due course of the period it has gained 300k users and increasing at a rapid speed. Thanking all who have been a part of the beautiful journey, the actress wrote, “100 days, 200 countries, 300k users... I'm ecstatic to see the journey we have been on with @dancewithMD. Thanks to each & everyone who has been a part of this dream project.”

100 days, 200 countries, 300k users... I'm ecstatic to see the journey we have been on with @dancewithMD. Thanks to each & everyone who has been a part of this dream project 🙏💃 pic.twitter.com/4QzUnGrrFq — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) February 18, 2021

Dance is a spiritual experience for Bollywood star Madhuri Dixit, who says it is impossible to separate the art from her as it has shaped her personality. Madhuri who ruled the '90s as the dancing superstar in the Hindi film industry has never been egoistic about her skills. "Dance has taught me discipline, focus, and honesty. When you're passionate about something, it's no longer work, it's fun. If I have to do a step twenty thousand times, I'll do it. I have no ego because I enjoy every moment of it.

"Dance is a spiritual experience for me, where I feel close to art, nature. When I do Kathak, folk, a semi-classical dance form, or even hip-hop, I feel I'm part of a culture. It's an enriching, learning feeling," the 53-year-old actor told PTI in an interview. Meanwhile, the actress will be seen joshing the third season of the dance reality show Dance Deewane that will air on television from February 27. Post which she will be seen in a Netflix series.

(With inputs from PTI)

