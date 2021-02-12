Madhuri Dixit Posts Little Boy's Dance Video, Decides To Bring Him On 'Dance Deewane 3'

The versatile actress Madhuri Dixit was recently impressed by the dance of a village boy and decided to highlight it. The Kalank actress took to Twitter and shared a video of the village boy who can be seen grooving on Govinda’s song Ek Chumma from the film Chhote Sarkar. The actress who was mesmerized by the dance of the little boy decided to give him a chance on a bigger platform.

Madhuri Dixit impressed by the talented village boy

Through her post on the micro-blogging site, Madhuri informed that she decided to provide a platform to the boy to showcase his talent. The actress is going to bring him on Dance Deewane 3 show to show off his spectacular steps. Talking about the same, Madhuri who is super excited wrote, “Waah kya energy hai! The world needs to see his deewangi. So I’m going to bring him on Dance Deewane 3 to show you his jalwa.”

Waah kya energy hai! The world needs to see his deewangi. So I’m going to bring him on Dance Deewane 3 to show you his jalwa.#SuperExcited #DanceDeewane #DD3 #DanceMachayenge pic.twitter.com/NamVtHjbpR — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) February 12, 2021

After the success of the previous two seasons makers are coming up with season 3 of the show. Dance Deewane show provides a platform for all dancers who can win hearts with their dance moves. This year, the show’s judging panel will comprise gorgeous actress Madhuri Dixit, director Shashank Khaitan, and choreographer Tushar Kalia that are going to train, mentor, and nurture several talented contestants who will further make their mark in the industry.

Several fans of the actress lauded her efforts to bring such unique talents under the limelight by giving the boy such a big platform. One of the users acknowledged her decision and wrote, “He Deserves to be Applauded & Appreciated.”Another user wrote, “It's really great to watch such beautiful & unacknowledged talents of the village.” A third user chimed in and wrote, “Wow. Excellent, superb dance, Many, many beautiful dance prayers, grow up.” Another echoed similar sentiments and praised the boy’s skills. “I won't be surprised to see him as a winner.”

It's really great to watch such a beautiful & unacknowledged talents of the village. #MadhuriDixit ma'am we are glad that you & @ColorsTV are giving chance & changing someone's life by helping the boy to come out & perform on #DD3 ❤️👏 #DanceDeewane #SuperExcited #DanceMachayenge — Abhinav Garg (@Abhinav_MadzFan) February 12, 2021

He Deserves to be Applauded & Appreciated👍 Dum Hai iss Battchey Mein💪💪Tg — Guru Prasad Rao (@gprassadr) February 12, 2021

Sometime back, Madhuri had shared another video of a young lady from Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha. . In the video, the young lady can be seen dancing to a song from the 1957 film named Mother India. “लाजवाब, वाह! She is dancing so beautifully. There is so much talent waiting to be discovered”, wrote the actress in her tweet. Check out the video here that had Madhuri enthralled. The video showed the lady dancing in the middle of a field.

लाजवाब, वाह! She is dancing so beautifully. There is so much talent waiting to be discovered. https://t.co/HZYFwVbj88 — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) February 8, 2021

