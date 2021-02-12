Madhuri Dixit Pens Birthday Wishes For Shriram, Says 'Thanks For Being An Amazing Husband'

Actress Madhuri Dixit took to Instagram and penned a beautiful note for her husband Sriram Nene on his birthday. Making the day extra special for her husband, the Dhak Dhak girl shared a throwback picture from one of the family getaways where the two can be seen having great fun. While wishing her husband, the actress wrote, “Life with you has been so much fun & full of adventures, Ram. Thanks for being an amazing husband & a friend. Happy birthday. Love you.”

Madhuri Dixit wishes husband Sriram on birthday

Apart from this, Madhuri also took a trip down memory lane and shared two pictures from Ram’s childhood days, and called him “the cutest birthday boy.’ Clad in pants and SHIRTS, LITTLE Ram looked cute and is just dripping love. Ram’s birthday celebrations began early with Madhuri and Shriram posting pictures from the cozy get-together ‘in a social bubble amidst nature’. On Saturday, he posted a no-filter selfie of them and wrote on Instagram, “Loving life with my sweetheart. Nothing like a pre-birthday celebration with the ones you love in a bubble in nature.”

The cutest birthday boy 🥳😁 Happy birthday Ram 😘 pic.twitter.com/mqnCUezprh — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) February 12, 2021

The Kalank actress shared a glimpse of the celebrations on February 7, when she shared a bunch of pictures with their friends and family, including their two sons, Arin and Ryan. “Pre-birthday celebrations for Ram with our near & dear ones in a social bubble amidst nature with all necessary precautions. Simple joys of life,” she wrote. Sriram also shared pictures on his Instagram where he can be seen cutting the cake with his friends and family. He captioned the post and wrote, “Nothing like a pre bday bash with friends and family in a COVID safe bubble. Amazing to hang out with everyone!.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Madhuri Dixit Nene was last seen in the Bollywood film Kalank. The period drama film directed by Abhishek Varman starred actors Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Shina, Sanjay Dutt, and Aditya Roy Kapur with Madhuri Dixit. The actor was highly praised for her character as Bahaar Begum, despite the film being a flop. She will once again grace the show Dance Deewane’s next season as the judge of the show.

