Kajol, Madhuri Dixit & Juhi Chawla Treats Fans With Throwback Pics Amid Lockdown

While people are busy reconnecting with their family during this lockdown period due to the Coronavirus outbreak, Bollywood actors are sharing throwback pictures to keep their fans entertained. Recently, Kajol, Juhi Chawla and Madhuri Dixit took to their Instagram to treat their fans with throwback pictures of themselves amid Coronavirus lockdown. Take a look:

Kajol

In the throwback picture posted by Kajol, the actor is seen smiling and waving at the camera. She is in her typical 90s look complete with a big white hoop earring.

In the caption, the actor has asked her fans about ideas on killing time while being on the lockdown imposed due to Coronavirus. She wrote, "Hey there👋 how you doin? Give me ur best ideas of chilling at home, I'll repost the most interesting ones on my insta stories. #ThrowbackThursday #WaveAndSmile #ChillStories #Quarantine #Day2"

Juhi Chawla

Meanwhile, Juhi Chawla has posted a picture of herself probably from the 90s. She is seen wearing a yellow saree while a smile is gracing her face. In the caption, she talked about getting to enjoy the simple pleasures of life.

Here's what Juhi said, "Today I'm self Quarantined, not looking anything like this ☝️☝️😂, oil in my hair , no make up , track pants , t - shirt , sitting in my garden, no FOMO , quite happy to be away from all pressure ..!!! 😇"

Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dixit, on the other hand, shared this throwback picture probably from one of her photoshoots. She is seeing posing in a curly updo while wearing a brown outfit. Adding a caption to the photo, Madhuri wrote, "I still love this look! #PauseAndRewind"

Image source: Kajol Instagram, Madhuri Dixit Instagram, Juhi Chawla Instagram

