Mandira Bedi Reveals She Had A Panic Attack From Coronavirus Anxiety; Stresses Positivity

Bollywood News

Mandira Bedi revealed that she had a panic attack when she was self-isolating herself after coming back from Australia. She requested everyone to stay positive

Written By Radhika Sarkar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Mandira Bedi

Mandira Bedi in an interview revealed that amid the coronavirus crisis, she had a brief anxiety attack a few days back during self-isolation and this was due to all the negativity regarding the present situation. Giving out details, the actress revealed that during the Women's cricket World Cup, she was in self-isolation and was counting days as the symptoms take 14 days to show. I have been so anxious, nervous and fearful that I actually did work myself up to get an asthma attack out of anxiety,” shares Bedi.

Mandira Bedi speaks about her anxiety attack

Mandira Bedi speaks about her anxiety attack 

The 47-year-old urged people to stay positive during the situation and informed that the day she got her attack, she worked herself to get into a frenzy to get into that space. "The night before the incident, the last thing I saw was a video of someone coughing and people not taking it seriously. It was so negative and depressing. The next morning I woke up at 5.30 am in a total state of panic,”, she added. 

A post shared by Mandira Bedi (@mandirabedi) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mandira Bedi (@mandirabedi) on

As of now, the actress is concentrating on being positive and wants people to do the same and not feel dejected. “I just want people to know that whatever they are going through is real but it is okay. The only thing to now.  do is to just be positive,” muses Bedi. 

READ: Mandira Bedi's 'workout Vacation' In Phuket Is Totally Inspiring Fans | See Pics

And while socialising is out of question, Bedi says she and her husband, Raj Kaushal, have devised a unique way to keep in touch with friends. “What we do is we open a bottle of wine and then we video call our friends and we raise a toast together. Few days ago, I also celebrated my mother’s birthday on video,” she says.

READ: Mandira Bedi Posts A 'fab Body' Picture, The Internet Asks A Very Impt. Question

 

 

