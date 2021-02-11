Madhuri Dixit Nene Strikes A Pose Next To A Lotus Pond, Calls It 'paradise'

On Feb 10, Madhuri Dixit Nene took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture in a beautiful garden. Dressed in a casual travel look, the actor posed near a pond filled with lotus. Sharing the lovely picture on social media, Madhuri Dixit Nene called the garden a "paradise". In the picture, Madhuri stunned in a grey shade tee, paired with light grey denim pants. She also clubbed the tee with a long grey and black shrug that had linning design print. Madhuri Dixit sported black tinted sunglasses. Behind, the star, one can spot a huge garden space filled with trees and flowers.

Madhuri Dixit Nene's photos near the lotus pond

Fans' reactions

Several fans of Madhuri Dixit Nene commented on the actor's post. One of the users wrote, "Wow awesome", while another added, "soooooo beautiful and gorgeous". Another fan commented, "Beauty in beauty ðŸ”¥". A fan comment read as "This place is Heaven on the earth right now". Take a look at some more fans' reactions below.

Meanwhile, Madhuri Dixit Nene recently shared pictures of pre-b'day celebrations of her husband, Shriram Madhav Nene. The latter celebrates his birthday on Feb 11. The Instagram picture shared by Madhuri showcases the entire Dixit and Nene family. The actor posed with her mother and beau Ram. Her kids Arin and Ryan were also spotted sitting down in this family frame. As mentioned in the caption, Madhuri Dixit shared that her husband's birthday was celebrated with their near & dear ones.

She also added that they took care of all necessary precautions, amid the pandemic. Madhuri Dixit wrote in her caption, "Pre-birthday celebrations for Ram with our near & dear ones in a social bubble amidst nature with all necessary precautions. Simple joys of life". Celebs like Anil Kapoor, Arjun Bijlani, Farah Khan and many others commented on Madhuri's post. Take a look at Madhuri Dixit's family photo below.

