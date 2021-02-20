Madhuri Dixit Nene Showcases A Superpower; Urges Fans To Use It And See Its Magic

Madhuri Dixit Nene’s photos are always loved by all her fans whenever she posts fun and engaging glimpses of her on-screen and off-screen life. The actor recently posted yet another sizzling photo on social media that left all her fans drooling over her mesmerizing beauty. Through her photo, she even talked about her superpower and stated how everyone could use it. Take a look at Madhuri Dixit Nene’s Instagram and see what she shared with her fans.

Madhuri Dixit Nene recently took to her Instagram handle and posted a sun-kissed photo of herself in which she can be seen in her no-makeup look smiling adorably. In the photo, she can also be seen wearing a cool white and grey striped t-shirt open from the front and paired it with a grey coloured top.

In the caption, Madhuri Dixit Nene stated how smiling was like a superpower and urged her fans to use it as much as they can & stated how they could see the magic. She then added a smiling emoji along with a beaming face with smiling eyes emoji.

As the fans always await Madhuri Dixit Nene’s candid photos and videos on social media, they were delighted yet again to see her latest Instagram photo and flooded the entire comment section with love and appreciation. Many of the fans expressed their love for her by dropping in comments such as ‘I love you’ and further added tons of heart symbols. Many of the fans even added how pretty her smile was while others stated how she was her favourite dancer. Some of the fans also added numerous fire symbols to illustrate how beautiful she was looking in her latest Instagram post. Have a look at Madhuri Dixit Nene’s Instagram and see how the fans reacted to her latest photo.

Madhuri Dixit Nene's photos

Madhuri Dixit Nene recently added yet another mesmerizing photo of herself in which she can be seen in a shimmering pink coloured saree with a glittering multi-coloured blouse. She paired it with a piece of stunning gold and green coloured earrings and a beautiful golden ring in her left hand. In the caption, she added ‘shine’ and then added a sunshine symbol next to it. Many of her fans were stunned to see her photo and praised how lovely she looked.

