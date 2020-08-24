Madhuri Dixit Nene, Tusshar Kapoor, Other B-town Celebs Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi 2020

Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 would be a different experience as many grand celebrations have been canceled due to the COVID-19 outbreak. However, several Bollywood stars have still managed to make their Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations special. Many B-town celebrities took to their social media handles to wish their fans on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. They also shared pictures of their Lord Ganesha idols. Here's a look at Bollywood's Ganesh Chaturthi's posts and wishes.

Madhuri Dixit Nene

Madhuri Dixit shared a collage of pictures from her previous Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at home with family. In one of the pictures, she can be seen sitting with her husband Dr.Sriram Nene while offering payers while the rest of the pictures show the actor posing with the Ganpati idol while praying for good health. She also extended her wishes for fans as she wrote, "गणपती बाप्पा मोरया ✨Bappa's arrival will be a little different this year as we fight through the pandemic. I'm remembering moments from previous years' celebrations with friends, family & on sets. Wish you all a very blessed #GaneshChaturthi. Celebrate responsibly & stay safe🙏."

Dia Mirza

Dia Mirza also shared a picture of her with her eco-friendly Lord Ganesha idol. The actor also talked about how important it is to preserve the environment while celebrating festivals. She wrote, "In a way, Visarjan reflects nature's life cycle, while it should be one of the most ecofriendly events in India, it has become something else altogether. This Ganpati, take a moment to understand the meaning of a birth cycle, go minimal, natural and sustainable. Hope you all have joyous and safe festivities

Ganpati Bappa Morya!💚🙏🏻".

Isha Koppikar

Isha Kopikkar also shared a glimpse of her Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. The actor shared a picture of her sitting in front of Lord Ganesha's idol in a temple. She is seen posing in ethnic attire with folded hands. She also wrote a holy quote for Lord Ganesha in her caption. She wrote, "Ganpati Bappa Morya...Mangal Murti Morya. Here's wishing you and your family a very Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 🙏🏼😊". Isha Koppikar also shared a video of her singing a devotional song to mark her Ganpati celebrations. Take a look at Isha Koppikar's Ganpati celebrations.

Tusshar Kapoor

Tusshar Kapoor shared a glimpse of his Ganpati celebrations. The actor posted a picture with his family as they posed with the idol of Lord Ganesha. In the picture, Tusshar Kapoor is seen standing with his son Laksshya Kapoor, sister Ekta Kapoor and mother Shobha Kapoor. The actor was also seen holding Ekta Kapoor's son while they all posed for a picture. He posted the picture with the caption, "#गणपति_बाप्पा_मोरिया .....He’s back....to bring gratitude, value & the wisdom to help us make sense of all the chaos and the cleansing! Above all, to help us understand that life is beautiful NO MATTER WHAT! #ganeshotsav #jaiganesh #ganpatibappamorya."

Raveena Tandon

Raveena Tandon shared pictures of her beautiful Lord Ganesha idol. The actor shared a video where she was seen giving a close look of the Lord Ganpati idol. The actor also decorated her idol with flowers. In one of the videos, she was seen doing pooja and aarti of Lord Ganesha. She shared the video with the chant 'Ganpati Bappa Morya'. Have a look.

