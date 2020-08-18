Madhuri Dixit's 'Dil To Pagal Hain' Was First B'wood Movie Shot In Baden, Know More Facts

Madhuri Dixit Nene is one of the most celebrated and evergreen Bollywood actors. She was considered to be an A-listed actor and one of the highest-paid actors in the 1990s. One of her biggest blockbusters from the time was Yash Chopra’s Dil Toh Pagal Hain (1997). The movie cast Madhuri Dixit Nene, Karisma Kapoor, and Shah Rukh Khan as the lead characters.

The movie was a super hit and earned many awards for the performances of the actors in the movie. There are a number of other interesting facts about the movie that fans might be unaware of. For instance, fans will be surprised to know that Yash Chopra refused 54 Manish Malhotra dresses before settling on one for Madhuri Dixit Nene’s look in Dil Toh Pagal Hain.

Here are some other lesser-known facts about Dil Toh Pagal Hain. Read ahead.

Dil Toh Pagal Hain lesser-known facts

The character of Nisha was initially offered to Raveena Tandon, Juhi Chawla, Kajol, Manisha Koirala, Urmila Matondkar, and Shilpa Shetty Kundra, but unfortunately, they all turned it down. Later, the role was played by Karisma Kapoor, who even won a National Award for her performance.

The movie was Shiamak Davar's debut as a choreographer in Bollywood.

Akshay Kumar, who played a cameo in the movie, was reportedly upset with Yash Chopra for not being paid what was promised to him. This issue led to Akshay Kumar not working with Yash Raj Films for over 11 years.

Uttam Singh spent over two years composing the music for this movie.

This was the first Bollywood movie to be shot in Baden-Baden, Germany, and in the German theme park Europa Park.

At one point the movie was titled, Tevar and had Urmila Matondkar playing Karishma Kapoor's character.

Bollywood actor and dancer, Shahid Kapoor has also appeared in the movie as a background dancer in the song, Le Gayi.

The characters of Pooja's foster parents were initially offered to Anupam Kher and Hema Malini, but things didn’t work out as planned and they declined the part.

Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Salman Khan were initially offered the character of Ajay, that was later played by Akshay Kumar.

Karisma Kapoor had actually injured her foot during a dance sequence and was admitted in Leelavati hospital, as shown in the movie.

