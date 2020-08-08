Madhuri Dixit Nene, Rakul Preet Singh And Other Stars Who Shared "moods Of 2020"

Soon after the black and white challenge started trending on social media, a new trend, known as the "different moods of 2020" is making rounds now. Our Bollywood celebrities were also amongst the many who took part in this trending social media challenge. From Madhur Dixit Nene to Isha Koppikar, check out the different moods of 2020 of these Bollywood stars.

Bollywood actors who shared their different moods of 2020

Madhuri Dixit

Bollywood actor Madhur Dixit also shared her different moods of 2020. Some of her pictures in the collage image were clips from some of her hit movies. In the first two pictures, the actor looked happy while in the other picture she defined her various moods which were anger, sadness and fear.

Rakul Preet Singh

Actor Rakul Preet Singh also shared her various moods through a collage picture on her Instagram account. Through each picture, Rakul Preet Singh expressed her various moods of 2020. She shared how she was happy in the first two months of the year and from the month of March, she spent her timing fighting Covid-19, eating, meditating and waiting for stuff to get back to normal.

Tamannaah Bhatia

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia chose a unique way to describe her different moods of 2020. In the first three months, Tamannaah Bhatia was seen in her glamourous mode, doing her makeup and doing her skincare routine. Her moods in the next few months denoted that she was initially happy and goofy during the lockdown, but eventually, she got tired of it.

Aparshakti Khurana

Actor Aparshakti Khurana also took it to social media to showcase his different moods of 2020. Through his picture, we can guess that the actor spent the initial months of the year in a happy mood and after the month of May, he spent the year whining and getting bored.

Ishaa Koppikar

With the caption which said, "2020 in a nutshell", Isha Koppikar also shared her various moods of 2020. Like the other celebrities, Isha Koppikar also spent the first three months of the year enjoying herself and soon after the month of March, her mood drastically changed.

