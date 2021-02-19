Priyanka Chopra Enjoys Car Ride As She Grooves To Diana Krall's Song

Priyanka Chopra is currently basking in the success of her debut book titled Unfinished. The memoir narrates incidents from The White Tiger actor's life and how she achieved success in films. While the former Miss World 2000 is busy promoting her book on various talk shows, she took out some time to share a reel with her fans and followers on Instagram, where she can be seen grooving to one of Diana Krall's songs.

Priyanka Chopra's Instagram reel

The Dil Dhadakne Do actor recently shared a new reel on Instagram where she could be seen grooving to one of Canadian jazz pianist and singer Diana Krall's songs titled Almost Like Being In Love. Priyanka was sitting in her car and recorded the video there. The Barfi star wore an olive green hoodie and completed her look with a pair of basic blue jeans. Her caption read, "Yessss Diana Krall tell me how good this day is!"

Fan reactions on Priyanka's reel

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has a whopping 60.6 million followers on the social networking site and her latest reel garnered over 78k views within an hour. Fans and followers of the Baywatch star complimented her and while one stated, "OMG THIS IS SO HOT", another one commented saying, "You're soooo pretty" Here are a few comments on Priyanka's post.

Priyanka's memoir Unfinished

The actor's memoir was published on February 9, 2021, by Penguin Random House. The memoir is about her journey from an actor to being a producer and also a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador. The novel also takes the readers through her personal life. She has been sharing several videos on Instagram, giving updates about the progress of her book, and giving several interviews to promote it as well. Her debut book Unfinished has already become a New York Times bestseller in less than a week.

More about Priyanka Chopra

She recently had two successful Netflix releases with The White Tiger and We Can Be Heroes. Her rise to prominence in Hollywood came with the series Quantico, wherein she portrayed the character of an FBI agent named Alex Parrish. The actor is currently in London where she is filming Amazon's spy series Citadel.

Image Credits: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Official Instagram Account

