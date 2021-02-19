Kiara Advani Wishes Close Friend Anmol Thakeria Dhillon On Release Of His Debut Film

Kabir Singh actor Kiara Advani took to her Instagram stories to wish her good friend and actor Anmol Thakeria Dhillon, veteran actor Poonam Dhillon's son, before the release of his debut film titled Tuesday & Fridays. The romantic drama stars newcomers Anmol and Jhataleka Malhotra in lead roles and revolves around their quirky millennial love story.

Kiara Advani wishes Anmol before the release of his debut film

Good Newwz actor Kiara Advani took to her Instagram stories on Friday, February 19 and shared the poster of Anmol Thakeria Dhillon's debut film titled Tuesdays & Fridays, backed by Bhansali Productions. She wrote, "All the Best Mols! In Cinemas Today!" The film marks the debut of director Taranveer Singh and both the lead actors, Anmol and Jhataleka Malhotra. Dhillon reposted Kiara's story on his Instagram account and wrote "Thank you Alz".

Kiara Advani and Anmol Dhillon's dating rumours

According to a report by Bollywood Life, there were rumours a few years ago that Kiara Advani had been dating Anmol Thakeria Dhillon. Anmol had denied the rumours saying that Kiara and he were just very close friends. He added that their families were close as well and that they share a great rapport but nothing more than that. Although he denied dating Kiara, he added that she is very charming and hence it is natural to feel attracted to her.

Tuesdays & Fridays' release

Tuesdays & Fridays released on February 19. The film also stars Zoa Morani, Niki Walia and Kamini Khanna in supporting roles. It revolves around the love story of a millennial couple who decide to date each other only on two days of the week which are Tuesdays and Fridays and the rest of the week, they could be allowed to see other people. The film has been written and directed by Taranveer Singh and has been bankrolled by filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Bhansali Productions and Bhushan Kumar's T Series.

Image Credits: Kiara Advani and Anmol Thakeria Dhillon Official Instagram Accounts

