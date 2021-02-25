Madhuri Dixit Nene Shows 'What's In Her Bag' In YouTube Video; Reveals She Loves Doodling

Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit Nene has been making YouTube videos for quite some time now. The actor recently shared a 'What's in my bag' video on her channel. She shared a promo video on her Instagram. Madhuri mentioned that according to her team she carries a lot of things in her bag which aren't necessary.

Madhuri Dixit Nene's what's in my bag video

The 'What's in my bag' video had become extremely popular a few years ago. Several bloggers shared their version of the video. Madhuri Dixit recently hopped onto the trend and created a video of herself. She said that her team has challenged her to showcase what she carries in her purse. Madhuri asked her fans to decide if she carries unnecessary things in her bag. In her Instagram promo video, she mentioned that her entire video is on her channel. Several fans dropped heart and fire emojis complimenting her for her video. Take a look at Madhuri Dixit's video on her Instagram.

In Madhuri Dixit's latest YouTube video, she started with showing her red bag and mentioned that she carries it all the time with her on shoots. She started by showing her pack of tissues and said that her children often drop something on their clothes and she always has them handy. She also showed her COVID-19 safety kit including her sanitiser, mask and a toilet seat spray. She also told her fans about which sunscreen she uses along with other makeup items like lipstick and lip balm.

She found a picture of her husband Madhav Nene in her bag. She said she always carries it in her bag and said 'I love you' to the picture and kept it aside. Madhuri also revealed that she loves doodling in between shots and always carries her doodle book with her. She also loves listening to music when she is doing nothing. She also carried two unusual things with her, a pillow mist and a pair of floss. Here's Madhuri Dixit's video on her Youtube.

Madhuri Dixit's shows

Madhuri started judging dance shows with Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa in 2010. She was seen in 4 consecutive seasons after she made her comeback. She was then seen hosting Food Food Maha Challenge on the Food Food channel. She also judged a season of So You Think You Can Dance on &TV. Madhuri Dixit's latest show Dance Deewane along with Dharmesh Yelande and Tushar Kalia is being aired on Colors TV. Madhuri Dixit's shows over the years have made her a household name yet again.

