Madhuri Dixit To Wrap The Shoot Of Her Web Debut Show 'The Actress' In March

Veteran Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit shared that by March 2021, the team of her web debut show will wrap the shoot. Interestingly, the actor recently talked to Mid-day and gave a sneak peek into the sets of her debut while talking about it. She has been intermittently shooting for the show The Actress since October 2020. In her brief conversation with the publication, Dixit also talked about her reunion with co-actor Sanjay Kapoor.

Madhuri Dixit's experience of shooting for the web

Interestingly, the Gulab Gang actor also shared her piece of mind on shooting for a web-series. Praising the long story-telling format, Madhuri added that she loves this format as it gives the performer the time to develop their character and add nuances to it. She stated that the actor doesn’t have to say it all within three hours. And, this allows an actor to do "much more" within the narrative.

READ | Madhuri Dixit Nene Flaunts Her 'sunshine State Of Mind' As She Poses In Yellow; See Pics

As mentioned above, on her reunion with Sanjay Kapoor, the Prem Pratigya actor said that she is thrilled to share screen space with him. As the conversation progressed further, Dixit asserted that it was a pleasure to work with Sanjay again. She shared that they keep talking about "the wonderful memories" of their last project, Raja, which released in 1995.

READ | Madhuri Dixit Wishes Sanjay Leela Bhansali On His 58th Birthday; See Tweet

Madhuri Dixit's web show

The 53-year-old actor's web-show, The Actress, was scheduled to begin filming in March last year. However, after the coronavirus-triggered lockdown was imposed, the production process came to a halt. The upcoming show will, reportedly, revolve around a superstar who suddenly vanishes without a trace. The show will premier on streaming giant Netflix. The details of the cast and release are still under the wraps.

READ | Unseen Pic Of The Day: Madhuri Dixit Shares Adorable Picture With Husband; See Post

In a previous conversation with Mid-day, the Dil Toh Pagal Hai actor had said that the show has an interesting premise. Though the showrunner for Madhuri Dixit's series will be Shri Rao, filmmaker Bejoy Nambiar is one of the directors who will work for the show. On the professional front, Madhuri had made her debut as a producer with the Marathi film 15 August, last year.

READ | Madhuri Dixit Nene Calls Husband Sriram The 'Avocado To Her Toast'; See Adorable Pic

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.