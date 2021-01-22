Madhuri Dixit Nene Takes Stroll In Nature Amid Greens, Quotes John Muir

Madhuri Dixit Nene recently gave a sneak peek into her getaway in nature. On January 21, the actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of her whereabouts, she was spotted taking a walk on the farm. Sharing it on social media, Madhuri Dixit Nene quoted John Muir in her caption. Take a look at Madhuri Dixit Nene's Instagram post.

Madhuri Dixit Nene's photos from her getaway

In the above Instagram post, Madhuri Dixit Nene stunned in a shirt ensemble, paired with denim shorts. The actor also sported a huge hat. In this picture, the star was seen posing in a green field. You can spot coconut trees in the background, with a steep hill at the left and beautiful farm fields at the right. She also accessorised her look with tinted sunglasses. As seen in the caption, Madhuri Dixit Nene quoted John Muir and wrote, "In every walk with nature one receives far more than he seeks".

Also Read | Madhuri Dixit Nene shares Dr Sriram Nene video in which he talks about the 'right mask'

Fans' reactions

Several fans and followers of Madhuri Dixit Nene were spotted commenting on the actor's post. One of the users wrote, "You are so cute Madhuri g", while another added, "Perfect location for a beautiful shot you're killing it". One of the fans' comment read as "I completely agree, we often take for granted how beautiful nature truly is!". Take a look at some more fans' reactions below.

Image credit - Madhuri Dixit Nene's Instagram comment section

Also Read | Madhuri Dixit Nene shares a blissful picture of her in red; fans call her a 'queen'

Madhuri Dixit Nene's movies

On the work front, actor Madhuri Dixit was last seen in 2019's Kalank. The periodic drama flick was helmed by Abhishek Varman. Apart from Madhuri Dixit Nene, Kalank also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt, and Kunal Kemmu.

For her next, Madhuri Dixit Nene has several projects lined up. She will be next seen in an upcoming series, The Actress. It will also feature Sanjay Kapoor and Mohit Raina. The superstar is also part of the cast ensemble of an untitled project with Netflix. The series is based on the lives of people who work in the entertainment industry.

Also Read | Madhuri Dixit's new picture with her pet is a treat for all animal lovers; Check out

Also Read | Satya Paul's death: Malaika Arora, Madhuri Dixit and other celebs in Satya Paul's sarees

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.