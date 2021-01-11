Madhuri Dixit's New Picture With Her Pet Is A Treat For All Animal Lovers; Check Out

Actress Madhuri Dixit recently shared a new post of her social media. In her post, she was seen spending time with her dog. The actress never misses a chance to keep her fans entertained by her posts. Fans loved the post and showered it with numerous likes and comments in no time.

Madhuri Dixit's Instagram post

In the post, Madhuri can be seen holding her dog who was covering half of her face. She was seen in a homely attire with her eyes open wide. She had a laptop in the other hand. She captioned her post by saying, ‘Boooyaaah!’

Earlier to this, she shared another post in which she can be seen enjoying the weekend with her dog, She was cycling and her dog was running behind her. She was seen in a red t-shirt along with off-white pants and added a cap to her look. The song that played in the background was Matargashti by Mohit Chauhan. She captioned her post saying that wherever she would go, her dog would follow her. She also asked her fans about what they were doing that weekend.

Madhuri Dixit's photo with husband

Before this, Madhuri Dixit shared a glimpse of her perfect New Year date with husband Sriram Nene. In the post, she was seen on a romantic date by the sea with her husband. Madhuri wore a black and white printed t-shirt whereas, Sriram wore a red polo t-shirt. She captioned her post saying that the sea, breeze and sunset together were the perfect start to 2021.

More about Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dixit is one of the most popular actresses of Hindi cinema who has appeared in over 70 Bollywood films. She is the recipient of various awards. She made her acting debut with a leading role in the drama Abodh in 1984. She was seen in many films such as Tezaab, Dil, Ram Lakhan, Tridev, Thanedaar, Kishen Kanhaiya, Raja and many more. She was last seen in Bucket List and Total Dhamaal that became her highest-grossing release. Apart from acting, Madhuri has also been engaged in philanthropic activities. She has also launched an online dance academy.

