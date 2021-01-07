Satya Paul's Death: Malaika Arora, Madhuri Dixit And Other Celebs In Satya Paul's Sarees

The untimely death of renowned designer Satya Paul has left the entire fashion industry in shock. The ace designer, 79, passed away in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, just a few hours ago on January 07, 2021. Many celebs and fans have been sharing heartfelt messages on for the designer on their respective social media handle. According to MoneyControl.com, Satya Paul passed away due to natural causes. The 79-year old famous designer was known for introducing modern to traditional wear. Talking about the designer and his collection, here’s a look at a few celebs that turned muse for designer Satya Paul.

Celebs in Satya Paul

In the post shared by Satya Paul’s Instagram handle, Malaika Arora can be seen looking all stunning as she dons a saree from the Satya Paul collection. In the picture, the actor can be seen donning a black blouse with a plunging neckline and opted for a black and grey printed saree. Malaika completed the look with a blue scarf. Take a look at the post.

In the post shared by Satya Paul’s Instagram handle, Madhuri Dixit can be seen donning a quirky saree. The saree consists of half floral and half-metallic print and it looks truly stunning. The actor completed the look with a black blouse and chandelier earrings. Take a look at the post below.

In the post shared by Satya Paul’s Instagram handle, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan can be seen donning pink floral saree. She completed the look with a similar colour halter neck blouse and opted for earrings and dewy makeup. Take a look at the post below.

In the post shared by Satya Paul’s Instagram handle, Hina Khan can be seen sporting a classic red, white and black saree from the Satya Paul collection. She completed the look with a black long sleeves blouse and quirky jewellery. Take a look at the post below.

In the post shared by Satya Paul’s Instagram handle, Adah Sharma opted for a red printed saree along with a white tube top. She also went on to style the outfit with a pair of white earrings and white sneakers. Take a look.

In the post shared by Satya Paul’s Instagram handle, Sobhita Dhulipala can be seen donning a grey and black printed saree. She completed the look with a simple black blouse and bold makeup. Take a look at the post below.

In the post shared by Satya Paul’s Instagram handle, Karisma Kapoor can be seen donning a red and white saree from the Satya Paul collection. She completed her look with a straight neck blouse. Take a look at the post below.

In the post shared by Satya Paul’s Instagram handle, Krystle D’souza can be seen sporting a beige handwoven saree. She completed her look with an off-shoulder black blouse and minimal jewellery. Take a look at the post below.

In the post shared by Satya Paul’s Instagram handle, Akansha Rajan Kapoor can be seen wearing a peacock blue saree wrapped around like a skirt. She completed the look with a simple blouse and an embroidered jacket. Take a look.

In the post shared on Satya Paul’s Instagram handle, Esha Gupta can be seen donning a quirky saree from the Disney Monopop collection. She completed the look with a knitted long sleeves blouse. Take a look.

