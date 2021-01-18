Madhuri Dixit Nene Shares Dr Sriram Nene Video In Which He Talks About The 'right Mask'

Madhuri Dixit Nene has a huge fan following on social media platforms. She often uses the platform to make people aware of the different things related to the COVID-19 pandemic. She regularly shares videos by her husband Dr Sriram Nene in which he talks about various topics related to the Coronavirus. Recently, Madhuri Dixit shared a short video on her Instagram handle in which Dr Sriram Nene talked about the face masks that are being used as a preventive method against the deadly COVID-19 pandemic. Here is a look at what he had to say about it.

Madhuri Dixit shares which one is the right mask for you by Dr Sriram Nene

Madhuri Dixit Nene took to her official Instagram handle and shared a short video of husband Dr Sriram Nene. The video is a short part of his Youtube video where he talks about different types of face masks that are being used. In the video, Dr Sriram Nene stressed on the importance of wearing face masks.

In the video shared by the actor, Dr Sriram Nene shared that when he went to Japan or China, he saw a lot of people wearing masks. At first, he thought that it was a matter of them being afraid of the doctors and healthcare workers. However, it was the opposite as Dr Sriram Nene’s friends told him. The people were wearing masks as they had the utmost respect for the doctors.

They wore masks so that they wouldn’t infect the others. He further mentioned that we all need to be like this and wear masks as a token of respect to each other and in this way we are going to protect each other and get through this Coronavirus pandemic. Madhuri Dixit Nene captioned the post as “Mask has become a part of our normal life 😷 But do you know which is the right one for you? Find out from @drneneofficial (Link in bio)” Here is a look at Madhuri Dixit Nene’s Instagram video.

Dr Sriram Nene's video

As soon as Madhuri Dixit Nene shared the video on her Instagram, netizens flooded the comment section with heart emojis and other supportive messages. Madhuri Dixit Nene has shared the link to the entire 11-minute long video of Dr Sriram Nene. The video is available on the official YouTube channel of Dr Sriram Nene. He has explained the types of face masks and which one is the right choice to use for people. Here is a look at the complete video by Dr Sriram Nene.

Image Credits: Madhuri Dixit Nene's Instagram

