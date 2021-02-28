Parineeti Chopra Takes Part In 'pawri' Trend, Shares Hilarious Meme

The viral video from Pakistan showing Pakistani influencer Dananeer Mobeen doing ‘Party’ known as ‘Pawri’ with her gang is grabbing a lot of attention on social media and even Bollywood celebrities are enjoying while participating in the trend. The recent to join the bandwagon of stars is actress Parineeti Chopra. Parineeti who is receiving a terrific response for her latest released film The Girl on the Train on Netflix took to Twitter and shared a hilarious post.

Parineeti Chopra participates in 'Pawri' trend

Sharing pictures from one of her latest photoshoots, the actress wrote, ‘Ye Pari Hai’ (This is Pari), ‘Ye Pari ke “Parozaades” hai (these are Pari’s fan clubs) while showing the actress’s picture with her list of fan clubs in the background, ‘Aur yahan hamari pawry ho rahi hai (Here is where the party is happening) showing the OTT platform Netflix where he film released. While captioning the post, the actress posted a laughing emoticon along with folded hands.

Earlier in the day, Parineeti took to Twitter and penned a note while thanking her fans for showering their love for the film.” Guys, thankyou thankyou thankyou for your reviews and love! .. OVERWHELMED,” she tweeted. The Girl On The Train has been receiving praises from a section that termed Parineeti’s performance, in particular, has been termed as ‘landmark.’ One of the users shared a screen grab from the film and called her a “fine performer.” Another user dedicated the year to Parineeti’s fine performance in the latest film. Another hailed the actress for portraying the titular role so powerfully.

Guys, thankyou thankyou thankyou for your reviews and love! .. OVERWHELMED 😊🙏 #TheGirlOnTheTrain — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) February 27, 2021

Based on the novel of the same name, the movie sees Parineeti playing the character Mira, who is an alcoholic and a stressed divorcee, who witnesses a turning point in her life when she is embroiled in a murder case investigation. Apart from Parineeti Chopra, The movie also stars Kirti Kulhari, Aditi Rao Hydari, among others, and is directed by Ribhu Dasgupta.

