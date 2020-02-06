Madhuri Dixit's Blockbuster Songs From The 90s Which Have Left A Benchmark In Bollywood

Considered as one of the best actors to have graced the Bollywood film industry in the 90s, Madhuri Dixit has delivered a huge number of successful films throughout her illustrious career. Apart from her stellar onscreen performances, Madhuri Dixit is also touted as one of the finest dancers in Bollywood. Madhuri Dixit, who is a trained Kathak Dancer, has delivered many successful chartbuster songs like Chane Ke Khet Mein, Ek Do Teen and Aaja Nachle. Here is a list of Madhuri Dixit's noted chartbusters.

Kay Sera Sera

Kay Sera Sera is hailed as a milestone in the history of Indian cinema, as the popular retro-chartbuster features two dynamic dancers under one roof. Starring Madhuri Dixit and Prabhu Deva, Kay Sera Sera marks the first onscreen collaboration of the actors. Voiced by Kavita Krishnamurthy and Shankar Mahadevan, the lyrics of Kay Sera Sera are crafted by Majrooh Sultanpuri.

Dhak Dhak Karne Laga

Considered as one of Madhuri Dixit's most successful songs to date, Dhak Dhak Karne Laga features Madhuri Dixit's signature Dhak Dhak move. Sung by Anuradha Paudwal and Udit Narayan, the much-loved song features Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor. Dhak Dhak Karne Laga is also the most viewed songs from the album on YouTube.

Didi Tera Dewar Deewana

Didi Tera Dewar Deewana is one of the most successful songs from the album of Hum Aapke Hai Kaun!, as it features Madhuri Dixit and Salman Khan's sizzling chemistry onscreen for the first time. Voiced by Lata Mangeshkar, the much-popular song is often remixed at weddings even 26 years after its release.

Choli Ke Peeche

Choli Ke Peeche is one of the few sensuous numbers of Madhuri Dixit from the film, Khalnayak. Featuring Madhuri Dixit, Anupam Kher and Sanjay Dutt, the song is voiced by Alka Yagnik and Ila Arun. Composed by Laxmikant-Pyarelal, the lyrics of Choli Ke Peeche is penned by Anand Bakshi.

Hum Pyaar Karne Waale

Featuring Aamir Khan and Madhuri Dixit for the first time onscreen, Hum Pyaar Karne Waale is a romantic number form the 1991 blockbuster film, Dil. Voiced by Anuradha Paudwal and Udit Narayan, the song is composed by Laxmikant-Pyarelal.

(Promo Image: Madhur Dixit Instagram)

