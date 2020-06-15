Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death: Madhuri Dixit Praises The Late Actor In A Throwback Video

Sushant Singh Rajput started his career from television before he made his Bollywood debut with the movie Kai Po Che. The actor had also impressed his fans with his dancing skills after he participated in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa wherein he had dedicated one of his performances to his late mother.

Actor Payal Rohatgi recently shared a video on her social media wherein one can see Madhuri Dixit getting emotional after witnessing Sushant's performance on the show.

Madhuri Dixit got emotional after witnessing Sushant Singh Rajput's performance

The video sees Madhuri Dixit telling Sushant Singh Rajput the importance of parents in our lives. She also narrates a personal experience wherein her son had told her how much he missed her. She went on to praise Sushant saying that he is extremely graceful and manages to impress all his fans with whatever he does.

Madhuri Dixit can be seen telling the late actor that even though she is lucky to have both her parents and their blessings, she can totally feel his pain. She tells the Kedarnath actor that his mother would be proud of him and is watching him as well as showering her blessings from wherever she is. The video will surely make all the fans of the late actor teary-eyed. Take a look at the video.

Madhuri Dixit shared a heartfelt post remembering Sushant Singh Rajput

Post Sushant Singh Rajput's death, Madhuri Dixit also took to her social media to mourn the loss of the actor. She wrote that it is heartbreaking to lose someone as talented and vibrant as Sushant Singh Rajput. She added that she will always cherish the moments she shared with the MS Dhoni actor. The actor also offered her condolences to his friends and family. Take a look at her tweet.

It's heartbreaking to lose someone as talented & vibrant as Sushant. I will always cherish the moments we shared. My heartfelt condolences to the family & friends in grief. — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) June 14, 2020

In a shocking state of events, Sushant Singh Rajput, aged 34, passed away at his Bandra residence on Sunday, June 14, 2020. Reportedly, Sushant Singh Rajput's house help had informed the police soon after he found the actor hanging from the ceiling. As per media reports, Sushant Singh Rajput's mortal remains have been taken to the Cooper Hospital in Mumbai for post-mortem and his last rites will be conducted at his hometown in Patna, Bihar.

