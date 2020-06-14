Sushant Singh Rajput Dead: TV Fraternity In Shock; Ekta Kapoor, Niti Taylor Mourn Demise

The film industry is plunged in a state of gloom and despair after the shocking news of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. The actor was found hanging from the ceiling in his home in Mumbai's Bandra area on Sunday. The Mumbai police had confirmed the 34-year-old's demise. Reportedly, no suicide note has been found so far. Many members of the film and television fraternity have been pouring in condolences for him and his family.

Members of the TV and film fraternity are mourning the loss of the actor

TV Czarina Ekta Kapoor took to her social media to express her shock on Sushant Singh Rajput's death. She remembered how the actor was cast for her cult show Pavitra Rishta. Ekta Kapoor shared a screenshot of a previous Instagram caption of hers where she had written that despite the creatives not wanting to cast Sushant initially, she was convinced that his smile would win million hearts. The screenshot also had Sushant Singh Rajput's reply to her, who had replied to her saying that he will forever remain grateful to her. Take a look at Ekta's heart-breaking tweet on Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide.

Not fair Sushi! One week everything changed! Not fair my baby! pic.twitter.com/aEnWaOlrXR — Ekta Kapoor (@ektarkapoor) June 14, 2020

Divyanka Tripathi penned an emotional poem post-Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Divyanka Tripathi too penned down a heartfelt poem on Sushant Singh Rajput's death. She wrote that she wished that he would have left some answers to the world and that his near and dear ones could have stopped him from taking this drastic decision. Divyanka also wrote that she wished the late actor would have given life a second chance. Take a look at her tweet.

काश तुम बताते...क्यों ?

काश तुम्हारे अपने तुम्हे रोक पाते !

काश... एक और मौका ज़िंदगी को देते.

काश यूँ ही हैरानी में न छोड़ जाते !

काश !

I wish this was not true.

May you rest in peace Sushant.🙏 https://t.co/2MR308ZeaW — Divyanka T Dahiya (@Divyanka_T) June 14, 2020

Kaise Yeh Yaariyan actor Niti Taylor also took to her social media to express her despair on Sushant Singh Rajput's death. She also urged all her fans to take care of their mental health in these testing times. She stated that one should always talk to their loved ones when it comes to preserving their mental health and should not fight them alone. Take a look at her tweet.

'Sarbjit' director Omung Kumar also expressed his shock and sadness on his social media. He wrote that he is still shocked and the Kedarnath actor has gone too soon. Take a look at his tweet.

RIP Y?!!! Shocked!!! Just can’t imagine... too young, gone too soon🙏🙏 #SushantSinghRajput pic.twitter.com/nLuiOms0td — Omung Kumar B (@OmungKumar) June 14, 2020

