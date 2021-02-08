Madhuri Dixit Shares An Adorable Family Picture Of Hubby's Pre-birthday Celebrations

Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit Nene threw a pre-birthday party for her husband Dr Shriram Nene on Sunday. The pre-birthday party was held in a small bio-bubble with her close friends and family. Dr Shriram Nene who Madhuri Dixit lovingly calls Ram was born on February 11. Sharing an adorable picture of her family, Madhuri Dixit shared a picture on Instagram, take a look.

Madhuri Dixit shares a cute family photo on Instagram

Along with the picture, the actor wrote in the caption, “Pre-birthday celebrations for Ram with our near & dear ones in a social bubble amidst nature with all necessary precautions. Simple joys of life ðŸ’žðŸŽ‰” (sic), keeping in mind of the ongoing Pandemic, she took necessary precautions and had an amazing evening with her close ones. Madhuri looked stunning in her white ensemble while Madhuri Dixit's husband Shriram Nene was dressed in a casual outfit. Madhuri Dixit’s children were also seen posing, in the picture. The picture shared, was taken right before the cake cutting ceremony, as the happy family posed together.

Out of the 21.8 million followers on Madhuri Dixit's Instagram, many of her followers left comments under the picture. An Instagram user left a comment under her picture, 'So beautiful'. Many others wished her husband a happy birthday in advance. Another Instagram user left a comment on Madhuri Dixit's Instagram picture saying, 'So happy to see the whole family together'. (sic) On the other hand, Madhuri Dixit's husband also shared a picture of his family on his Instagram account, as he cut his birthday cake. In the caption, he wrote that it was a different feeling altogether, to celebrate his birthday with his close ones.

On the work front, Madhuri Dixit Nene was last seen in the Bollywood film Kalank. The period drama film directed by Abhishek Varman starred actors Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Shina, Sanjay Dutt, and Aditya Roy Kapur with Madhuri Dixit. The actor was highly praised for her character as Bahaar Begum, despite the film being a flop.

