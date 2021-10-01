Madhuri Dixit Shares An Adorable Throwback Photo With The 'love' Of Her Life

Bollywood diva Madhuri Dixit has become a much active member of social media these days. The actor enjoys over 27 million followers on Instagram and also has her own YouTube channel. She recently went down her memory lane to share a photo with her kids and expressed how much she loves them.

Taking to the photo-sharing platform, Madhuri Dixit shared a childhood photo of her kids. In the photo, Madhuri was hugging her sons wearing a blue-coloured outfit. Her sons were dressed in their colourful nightsuits. Sharing the photo, the Dhak Dhak girl wrote, "The love of my life". She also added a red heart emoji with the caption. Dharmesh and Arjun Bijlani reacted to the photo and showered Madhuri with love.

Madhuri Dixit often shares childhood photos of her sons via Instagram. Earlier this year, the actor shared a then and now photo of her sons Arin and Ryan. The first one had Madhuri Dixit holding Ryan in her arms while Arin stood before them. The second photo had Madhuri with her sons all grown up. It also featured their pet dog.

Madhuri Dixit and Dr. Nene on their son Arin going to college

Madhuri Dixit, like any other mom, was emotional when her son was moving to the US for his higher studies. The actor's elder son Arin recently got admitted to the University of Southern California, USA. Sharing a YouTube vlog, Madhuri Dixit shared how she is concerned about her son as he would be on his own during college. On the other hand, Dr. Nene was excited for Arin as per his IG post. He shared a photo with his son and wrote, "Am so excited for Arin starting college. Give great thanks to all the educators before and the ones now, who have been great mentors and teachers. Proud to be the father of a Trojan! Look forward to his lifelong learning.".

Madhuri Dixit shares a loving bond with her sons. The actor tied the knot with Dr. Nene in 1999. The actor took a sabbatical from the film industry and relocated to the US where she had her two sons. The actor's family moved back to India a few years back. Madhuri even made her come back into the industry. She is currently serving as a judge on the dance reality show Dance Deewane 3. The actor also has an upcoming untitled film in her pipeline.

Image: Instagram/@madhuridixitnene