Madhuri Dixit Shares Thoughtful Post About Choosing 'experiences Over Things'

Amid lockdown, people have resorted to trying their hands on different things in order to keep themselves busy and entertained. Several Bollywood stars are quite active on social media these days, updating fans to keep them engaged. Recently, Bollywood’s versatile actress Madhuri Dixit shared a throwback picture on social media where she can be seen enjoying her time surfing in the ocean. While captioning, the Kalank actress wished to relive the old moments and also asked her fans to utilize the time to create unique experiences for themselves.

Madhuri Dixit shares thought-provoking post

In the pictures shared on Instagram, Madhuri can be seen happily posing while surfing in the ocean. She penned a small note about experiences in life that help in shaping one’s personality. Madhuri urged her fans to create new experiences amid lockdown like cooking, solving puzzles, learning a new skill that will always be cherished ahead. She also wrote that once everything opens and the world starts functioning normally, then she asked fans to choose experience over anything in the world.

Several fans of the actress were flawed by the enlightening post by Madhuri. They thronged the comment section and dropped in their take o the post. One of the users who was s much impressed by the post of the actress wrote that there is nothing in the world that can beat the ever-charming persona. Another user wrote that none of the actresses are as charming and thoughtful as Madhuri. A third user chimed in and hailed the Tejaab actress's words. The user called it “thought-provoking.” Another user thanked the actress for spreading so much hope and positivity with her thoughts.

Sometime back, the actress paid tribute to her "guru" and veteran choreographer Saroj Khan. As the iconic film Devdas clocked 18 years of its release, Madhuri shared an old dance vide. Madhuri shared the tribute on social media where she can be seen grooving to the famous track Maar Daala from the film with the legendary choreographer. In the video which seems to be from a reality show, the versatile actress can be seen dancing with Saroj Khan and a contestant on the show. Flaunting their graceful moves and dancing on the song, The two stars can be seen winning hearts of their fans. While captioning the post, the Hum Aapke Hai Koun actress penned a lengthy note on Instagram and wrote that on the special occasion, she dedicates the milestone to the force Saroj Khan behind one of her finest dance performances in the film. Recalling her experience of working with Saroj Khan and wrote that shooting any song with Saroj Ji was as great as ever.

