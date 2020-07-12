18 years of 'Devdas': Madhuri Dixit dedicates her finest performance to Saroj Khan

Madhuri Dixit is still coming to terms with the demise of legendary Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan. The Bollywood’s Dhak Dhak girl who has collaborated with Saroj for several iconic tracks paid tribute to the choreographer as the iconic film Devdas clocked 18 years. Madhuri shared the tribute on social media where she can be seen grooving to the famous track Maar Daala from the film with the legendary choreographer.

Madhuri Dixit's emotional tribute to Saroj Khan

In the video which seems to be from a reality show, the versatile actress can be seen dancing with Saroj Khan and a contestant on the show. Flaunting their graceful moves and dancing on the song, The two stars can be seen winning hearts of their fans. While captioning the post, the Kalank actress penned a lengthy note on Instagram and wrote that on the special occasion, she dedicates the milestone to the force Saroj Khan behind one of her finest dance performances in the film. Recalling her experience of working with Saroj Khan and wrote that shooting any song with Saroj Ji was as great as ever.

The actress also mentioned that the iconic film Devdas was a very special one, as all the songs in this film were very grand. Madhuri confessed that both, Saroj and the actress have done several Indian songs together, but the ones in Devdas were very different from what she has done before. The actress further wrote that though Saroj Ji is not present now, however, her teachings will always be remembered and followed heartedly.

Adding further, Madhuri went down the memory lane and renumerated the time she spent on the sets of Devdas with Saroj Khan. Recalling some memories, Madhuri wrote that she would work with the ace choreographer very hard on all the songs of Devdas. They used to shoot all night, from 7 in the evening till it morning. The actress confessed that whenever she worked with Saroj Ji, both never thought how easy the steps can be, but always stressed how hard the two can make it. The actress who played the role of a dancer Chandramukhi in the film added that during filming the song Maar Daala several steps were very difficult to do. The actress explained that there was one such step where she had to turn on her knees and bow down and do the hook step. But whenever she used to move around on her knee, she used to slip.

Madhuri praised the dancing skills of Saroj Khan and wrote that her aura and persona both are just unmatchable. She wrote that the way Saroj Ji portrayed the song 'Maala Dala' was just beautiful. Madhuri informed that Saroj Khan took the song to a different tangent with her persona and tried the song with different emotions that still stays afresh in the hearts of the fans. At last, Madhuri concluded the post and wrote that she can still recall that smile on Saroj Khan's face who was happy with the performance of the actress after the film was wrapped up.

