Madhuri Dixit Conveys Best Wishes On Bollywood's 'dream Girl' Hema Malini's 72nd Birthday

Bollywood's Dhak Dhak girl Madhuri Dixit took to Twitter to wish the evergreen 'Dream Girl' Hema Malini on her 72nd birthday on Friday. She conveyed her best wishes by praising her for all her graceful avatars and hoped that Hema Malini "continues to inspire everyone".

Dear @dreamgirlhema ji, sending you my best wishes for your birthday. May you continue to inspire everyone in all your graceful avatars. Happy birthday 🎂🤗 — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) October 16, 2020

Hema Malini has been an epitome of grace and beauty for almost all of the actors who have succeeded her in the film industry. Her career in Bollywood has been an inspiration for her juniors including Madhuri Dixit, Raveena Tandon, Karishma Kapoor and many others. Her love story with the evergreen actor Dharmendra is also her legacy which is revered by people even today. They have acted in over 40 movies together. Their on-screen chemistry has always been much appreciated by the audience. Hema Malini and Dharmendra have been married for four decades now and have two daughters, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol.

Earlier in the day, Hema's elder daughter Esha Deol shared a heart-warming birthday wish for her on social media. Along with an adorable picture of herself and Hema Malini, she wrote: "Happy birthday, mamma. God bless you. Stay happy and healthy. Love you my super woman, my tinkerbell ... my beautiful mother!" In the photo, the mother-daughter duo can be seen twinning in blue outfits. They look happy as they pose for the camera.

Hema Malini’s younger daughter Ahana Deol also wished her on her birthday. In an Instagram post, Ahana shared 4 pictures of Malini, one of which was a black & white throwback of the mother-daughter trio. Her caption read – “Happy birthday to the most special person in my life. My mama bear. You are deeply loved. Have a wonderful day.”

Hema Malini, one of the top actresses of the 70s and the 80s, is best known for her performances in films like Johnny Mera Naam, Kranti, Naseeb, Satte Pe Satta, Seeta Aur Geeta, Dream Girl, Sholay and Baghban among many others. She was last seen in the romantic comedy Shimla Mirchi, which also featured actors Rakul Preet Singh and Rajkummar Rao.

