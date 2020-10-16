Madhuri Dixit Celebrates 22 Yrs Of 'Bade Miyan', Says This Scene Cracks Her Up Even Today

Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit had made an appearance in Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in 1998. It's been 22 years since the comedy film was released. She recently shared a video of one of her scenes from the film celebrating its 22 years of release. She also wrote a note thanking the makers of the film and Amitabh and Govinda.

Also Read | APJ Abdul Kalam's Birth Anniversary: Madhuri Dixit, Arjun Kapoor & Fans Pay Tribute

Madhuri Dixit's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan tweet

On October 16, Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit took to her official Twitter account to celebrate 22 years of the film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in which she had done a cameo. She shared a hilarious scene from the film and wrote that the scene cracks her up every time she watches it. In the scene, Amitabh and Govinda are dressed in a dhoti kurta set and watch Madhuri run towards them while a group of goons runs behind her. They start thinking that the goons are chasing her and try to save her from them by beating them up.

The scenes from #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan still crack me up 😂 It was such a fun experience working with @SrBachchan ji, #Govinda ji, #DavidDhawan sir & the entire team. #22YearsOfBMCM pic.twitter.com/g315EfRhJq — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) October 16, 2020

Also Read | Madhuri Dixit's To Resume Filming Soon For Her OTT Debut In The City Of Nashik

Madhuri tries to stop them but eventually fails and the director of the film says cut it from the back. Madhuri Dixit explains to them that she is shooting a film and the chase scene was a part of the film. Amitabh and Govinda initially do not agree with her and the director but eventually agree. Fans of the three actors have reacted to the video in huge numbers. A fan quoted the dialogue from the scene, "Humari Madhuri pe attack" and laughs.

Also Read | 'Care Is Mandatory': Amitabh Bachchan Apologises For Not Being Able To Meet Fans On B'day

Another user complimented the film and said that it had a great cast and songs. A Twitter user wrote that the way Madhuri Dixit is sporting the neon green pantsuit is amazing. She said that Madhuri is a queen. A fan said that she just watched the film to see Madhuri in this funny scene. Take a look at the comments.

@MadhuriDixit An entertaining movie with a wonderful star cast👌👌👌 which was nicely directed and punctuated with very good songs👍👍👍. https://t.co/GRaeptLj9m — Parag Chotai (@pchotai) October 16, 2020

The way she can pull of a neon green pantsuit and make it look good. Just queen tings ✨ https://t.co/AlayMvcVUi — neha ✨ (@dilkaaitbarnahi) October 16, 2020

Lmao😂😂Just watched this movie to see those moments of you😅😂 https://t.co/elPQ6MRmnU — Bhavya💝💮 (@quirky_MD) October 16, 2020

All about Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is an action comedy film that released in 1998. The film was directed by David Dhawan and starred popular actors like Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda in dual roles along with Raveena Tandon, Anupam Kher, Ramya Krishnan, and Paresh Rawal in supporting roles. Madhuri Dixit as mentioned before made a special appearance for a song. The film gained huge success at the box-office. The actors were critically acclaimed for their performances. The songs Makhna and the title track became immensely popular.

Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan Tweets About Discovering 'life Essence & Thinkings' Of Gautam Buddha

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.