Madhuri Dixit Wishes Sanjay Leela Bhansali On His 58th Birthday; See Tweet

February 24, 2021, marks the 58th birthday of noted filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. On the occasion of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's birthday, actor Madhuri Dixit took to Twitter to pour in good wishes for the director. She penned a short and sweet note for her Devdas director.

Madhuri Dixit wishes Sanjay Leela Bhansali on his birthday

Wishing Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Madhuri Dixit said that working with him in Devdas was a delightful and fun experience. She wished that he continues to achieve cinematic excellence always. Check out the tweet:

I wish you a very happy birthday #SanjayLeelaBhansali. Working with you in #Devdas was such a delight & a fun experience. May you continue achieving cinematic excellence this year & always ðŸŽ‰ — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) February 24, 2021

Fans and followers took to the comments section to shower love and good wishes for the filmmaker.

About Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Madhuri Dixit's collaboration Devdas

Devdas is a 2002 romantic drama film directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The film stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit and Jackie Shroff, among others. It is set in the early 1900s and follows the story of a wealthy law graduate who returns from London to marry his childhood love. The rejection of this marriage by his own family sparks his descent into alcoholism, ultimately leading to his emotional deterioration and him seeking refuge with a courtesan. The film won many awards and was critically acclaimed. The IMDb rating of the film is 7.6 out of 10.

A list of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's movies

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is known for his work in Hindi cinema. He made his directorial debut with Khamoshi: The Musical in 1996. The movie earned him a lot of critical acclaims. He went on to direct successful Bollywood films such as Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Black, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat. His other films include Guzaarish and Saawariya.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi

SLB is now gearing up for his next release titled Gangubai Kathiawadi. It is a biographical crime film based on a chapter of Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai about Gangubai Kothewali who was the madam of a brothel in Kamathipura. Gangubai Kathiawadi cast includes Alia Bhatt in the lead role with Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz and Seema Pahwa playing supporting roles. Ajay Devgn is also reported to be a part of the cast. Gangubai Kathiawadi's release date was recently announced by Alia Bhatt today on Sanjay’s birthday. Take a look below.

