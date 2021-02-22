Unseen Pic Of The Day: Madhuri Dixit Shares Adorable Picture With Husband; See Post

Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit took to Instagram on Monday, February 22, 2021, to share a throwback picture of her and her husband Shriram Nene. Along with the picture, the actor penned a sweet note where she expressed how much she is missing her husband. On seeing this post, fans went all out to comment on all things happy and nice.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Madhuri Dixit shared an adorable unseen picture of her along with her husband which is too cute to miss. In the picture, the duo can be seen striking a pose at a picturesque location and are all smiles for the camera. Madhuri can be seen donning a black outfit along with a black trench coat. She completed her look with a middle parting hairdo, well-done brows, and minimal makeup. Shriram, on the other hand, opted for a yellow shirt, blue jeans and a black jacket.

Along with the picture, the actor also penned a sweet note for her hubby. She wrote, “Memories that last forever ðŸ¤— #MissingScenes”. Take a look at the post below.

Netizens react

As soon as Madhuri Dixit shared the post online, fans went all out to comment on all things happy and nice. Some of the users went on to comment on how sweet the couple looks in the picture, while some could not stop gaga over the post. One of the users wrote, “just an adorable picture”, while the other one wrote, “beautiful”. Check out a few more comments below.

Apart from this post, the actor often goes on to share several pictures, videos, and much more from her personal and professional account. Madhuri Dixit Nene earlier took to Instagram and posted a sun-kissed photo of herself in which she can be seen smiling adorably in her no-makeup. She can also be seen donning a cool white and grey striped t-shirt and paired with a grey-coloured top.

In the caption, Madhuri Dixit Nene said how smiling was like a super-power, and urged her fans to use it as much as they could, and said how they could see the magic. Then she added a smiling emoji with a beaming face with smiling emoji eyes. Take a look at the post below.

