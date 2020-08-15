What Would Have Been Madhuri Dixit's Alternate Career Option Had She Not Become An Actor?

Madhuri Dixit Nene has completed 36 years in the Hindi film industry. Over the years, she has featured in several hit film that has been loved by fans. She recently took to her Twitter and interacted with her fans on completing 36 years in the film industry. While this interaction one fan asked her about her alternate career option. Here is what the actor had to say about it.

Madhuri Dixit Nene's alternate career option

On August 10, the actor took to her Twitter and was interacting with her fans with the '#AskMD'. while this interaction one of the fans asked her what her career would have been if not acting. To which the actor replied and said that she would have worked in the field of genetics. She expressed that she would have been doing research in that area. Take a look at the tweet here.

I would be doing research in genetics👩‍🔬 https://t.co/qDqdaBiK2J — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) August 10, 2020

Apart from this, she also answered several other questions. One fan asked about her favourite holiday spot and favourite film. To which Madhuri replied and said her favourite holiday is a beach holiday and added that Hum Aapke Hain Koun is her all-time favourite. Another fan asked her how her career felt like to which the Dhak-Dhak Girl replied and said that it was a roller coaster ride. Take a look at the tweeters here to know more.

I love beach holidays! Hum Aapke Hain Koun is my all-time favorite. https://t.co/7Qy3I3JwSM — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) August 10, 2020

One thrilling rollercoaster ride 🎢 https://t.co/CqaSg3URFe — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) August 10, 2020

To celebrate 36 years in the Hindi film industry, Madhuri had also shared an IGTV video. In the caption of this post, she wrote "This day back in 1984 is when my journey in Bollywood started with #Abodh. Join me as I look back at some of the scenes from the film. I've had the privilege of working with some very talented people over these years & I'm grateful for the constant love from everyone ❤️🙏Watch the full video on my YouTube channel #36YearsInBollywood #36YearsOfMadhuriDixit". Take a look at the post here.

On the professional front

Madhuri Dixit Nene was last seen in the film Kalank in 2019. Now she will be seen in a TV series titled The Actress that is supposed to release in 2021. According to IMDb, this sries will also feature Mohit Raina and Sanjay Kapoor. She also will be seen in a yet-untitled Netflix project.

