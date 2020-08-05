Madhuri Dixit Celebrates 26 Yrs Of 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun...!'; Shares A ‘then And Now' Pic

Hum Aapke Hain Koun...! completes 26 years today, on August 5. As the film completes a milestone today, Madhuri Dixit, the lead actor in the movie, took to her Instagram handle to share an adorable post. Take a look.

Madhuri celebrates 26 years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun...!

Madhuri Dixit took to her Instagram and shared an adorable then and now picture of herself with Salman Khan. She captioned the post saying, Then & now! Can’t believe it’s been #26YearsOfHAHK. Remembering the fun memories & hard work of the incredible team who left no stone unturned to perfect every single scene 🎥 Thanks to everyone for watching & enjoying the film even today. बहुत बहुत धन्यवाद और ढेर सारा प्यार 🙏💝”. Fans have gushed to share comments on Madhuri’s post. Mouni Roy also dropped a heart and heart eyes emoji on the post. See the post here.

Madhuri's co-star Renuka Shahane also took to Instagram to celebrate the occasion. She reshared a post by Rajshri Productions and added a heartfelt caption to it. Take a look-

Directed by Sooraj Barjataya, Hum Aapke Hain Koun...! featured Madhuri Dixit, Salman Khan, Renuka Shahahe, Mohnish Bahl and many others. The iconic hit film was reportedly a modern take on the 1982 released film ‘Nadiya Ke Paar’. The film was the first Indian film to earn Rs 100 crore at the box office. Moreover, the flick won 13 Filmfare Awards, which included those for Best Film, Best Director, and Best Female Actor.

On the work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Madhuri Dixit was last seen in Kalank in which she played the character of Bahaar Begum. The actor featured alongside Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, and Aditya Roy Kapoor. Apart from this, she was also seen in the comedy film titled Total Dhamaal in the year 2019 in which she essayed the character of Bindu Patel and starred opposite Anil Kapoor. Currently, the Dil actor has two projects. She will be seen in a series titled The Actress. Moreover, she has also been signed up for a yet-untitled Netflix project which is also expected to be a series.

