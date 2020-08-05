Kajol's Birthday: Madhuri Dixit And Varun Dhawan Pen Adorable Birthday Wishes

Actress Kajol is one such star who has carved her niche in the entertainment industry with her spectacular actiing skills. As the actress ringed in her 46th birthday on August 5, scores of her friends and colleagues from the entertainment industry were quick enough to wish the actress on the joyous occasion. Actors like Varun Dhawan and Madhuri Dixit shared throwback pictures and penned beautiful wishes to pour in their love for the actress on their respective social media handles.

Madhuri Dixit & Varun Dhawan's birthday wishes for Kajol

Bollywood’s graceful and ever charming actress, Madhuri Dixit Nene shared a beautiful throwback memory which seems to be from the sets of a reality show. The actress while extending her birthday wishes to Kajol on the micro-blogging site and blessed her with good health and happiness in her life. Looking ravishing in floral saree, Madhuri has all the looks to die for while Kajol is looking resplendent in beautiful attire.

Happy Birthday to my dear friend @itsKajolD ðŸ¤— Many happy returns of the day & may god bless you with good health & happiness, always! pic.twitter.com/vV3tpi9LF5 — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) August 5, 2020

Apart from Madhuri, Kajol’s Dilwale co-actor Varun Dhawan also shared a throwback picture that seems to be from the promotions of the film. Giving his wishes a more filmy twist, viewers can hear the title track of Kuch Kuch Hota where the two can be seen smiling and posing for the camera.

Other than Kajol’s friends from the industry, the actress also received beautiful wishes from her sister Tanishaa Mukerji. Tanishaa took to the special day and shared a series of throwback pictures with a sweet birthday message for her big sister While captioning the adorable pictures, Tanishaa thanked her bog sister for teaching her how to love.

In the first picture, two sisters covered in gulaal can be seen as striking a cheerful pose. In the second, the two sisters can be seen indulging in a hilarious conversation. In the third, Tanishaa and Kajol can be seen smiling and posing with their mother Tanuja. The other throwback pictures show the two sisters posing together during their public appearances. While captioning the post on Instagram, Tanishaa extended her best wishes to the birthday girl and wrote that she has the most beautiful soul.

Meanwhile, on the work front Kajol who was last in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, will next be seen in Tribhanga-Tedhi Medhi Crazy. It is a Netflix film that is currently under the post-production stage. The film is directed by Renuka Shahane and she will be seen playing the role of Anu in the film. The upcoming flick will feature Kajol, Tanvi Azmi, and Mithila Palkar in lead roles.

