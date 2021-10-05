Madhuri Dixit’s Spouse Shriram Nene Shares Throwback Pic With Sons; 'family Comes First'

Veteran actor Madhuri Dixit and her husband Shriram Madhav Nene constantly share glimpses of their personal life, including throwback photos with their children and vacation getaways on Instagram. The duo is parents to sons Arin, who recently jetted off to his college in California as well as Ryan. Taking to his Instagram handle recently, Dr Nene went down the memory lane, as he uploaded an adorable photo with his sons in their toddler phase.

The trio can be seen seated on a couch, with Shriram Nene's arms around either of his sons, who look adorable in similar outfits. This photo comes recently after Madhuri Dixit uploaded a throwback picture with her kids, calling them 'The love of my life'. Madhuri and Shriram Nene continue to be each other's rock-solid support, ever since they tied the knot in 1999.

Shriram Nene shares throwback picture with sons

Taking to his Instagram account recently, Shriram uploaded a photo of his younger days, looking dapper in a printed blue and white shirt and blue lowers. The siblings can be seen twinning in similar red and blue outfits with a few blocks of Lego in their hands. For the caption, he wrote," Never forget why you do what you do", along with 'family comes first' and 'live your best life' hashtags. Take a look.

The couple keeps showering love on their little ones with adorable yesteryear pictures. Earlier this month, Madhuri, who enjoys a whopping 27 million followers on the photo-sharing application, shared a similar photo, Caressing her children in her arms, the Dhak Dhak girl wrote, "The love of my life", along with a red heart emoji.

Madhuri and Shriram's elder son Arin recently joined the University of Southern California, USA. While Madhuri expressed this emotional moment through a vlog on her YouTube channel, Nene penned a heartwarming note on the photo-sharing app. Sharing adorable photos with his son, Nene wrote,"''Am so excited for Arin starting college. Give great thanks to all the educators before and the ones now, who have been great mentors and teachers. Proud to be the father of a Trojan! Look forward to his lifelong learning. #StraightFromTheHeart #FamilyIsEverything #DrNene.''

Image: INSTAGRAM/ @drneneofficial