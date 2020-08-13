Madhuri Dixit Nene Says 'You & I' As She Shares Selfie With Carmelo

Madhuri Dixit Nene, who is known to be quite active on social media, seemed all happy when she shared a snap with her dog. She shared this adorable selfie with her pet dog on Wednesday. Read on to know more details:

Madhuri Dixit Nene’s selfie with a dog

On August 12, 2020, actor Madhuri Dixit Nene took to her official social media handle and shared a photo that featured herself, along with her dog. “You and I”, wrote the Devdas actor as she shared this treat of a picture with her fans. In the photo, fans can see that the veteran actor has wrapped an arm around her four-legged friend. The actor herself is dressed in traditional attire. Here is the social media post by the actor:

This Instagram photo post went on to garner over 2 lakh 31 thousand likes within 15 hours. Fans blasted the comments section with hearts and praises for the actor and especially for her pet companion. Back on June 18, 2020, the diva posted a photo on her Instagram page that featured her dog along with two others, a street dog and a husky.

Madhuri Dixit Nene captioned the photo saying, “Don’t you just miss the simple pleasures of meeting with friends at the beach. Carmello shows us the way...” In the photo, fans can see that the actor is at the beach along with her pets. It went on to garner over 2 lakhs 20 thousand likes from her followers. Here is the photo post by Madhuri Dixit Nene:

ALSO READ | Ankita Lokhande Celebrates Janmashtami 2020, Shares A Devotional Post; See Here

ALSO READ | Sonam Kapoor Ahuja On Zomato's New Period Leaves System: 'Better Late Than Never'

Madhuri Dixit Nene has adopted the street dog that has been featuring on her Instagram feeds and posts. She has named him Camelo Nene. The actor took to her official social media handle on March 20, 2019, and posted photos that featured the pet dog and her family. It garnered six thousand likes on Twitter from her fans and over 350 retweets.

The Bollywood actor, in her caption, said that Carmelo has 'stolen their hearts'. She also urged others to adopt pets. She captioned these photos saying, “The smiles on our faces show how this little pup stole our hearts! Welcome to the family Carmelo Nene Pawprints♥ I urge all animal lovers to adopt pets & see how they fill your life with joy. @PetaIndia”

ALSO READ | Shraddha Kapoor Hails SC's Ruling That Daughters Have Equal Coparcenary Rights; See Post

The smiles on our faces show how this little pup stole our hearts! Welcome to the family Carmelo Nene 🐾♥ I urge all animal lovers to adopt pets & see how they fill your life with joy. @PetaIndia pic.twitter.com/73DFBtfEZ1 — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) March 20, 2019



ALSO READ | Milap Zaveri And Sanjay Gupta Hail BMC For Containing COVID-19 Cases In Mumbai

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.