'Mahabharat' actor Mukesh Khanna gives Rs 1.11 lakh cheque for Ram Mandir construction

The fund-collection drive for the Ram Mandir construction is currently underway across the country and many celebrities linked to the film industry have also been involved in it. The latest celebrity to do so was Mukesh Khanna of Mahabharat & Shaktimaan fame. The veteran actor expressed his delight as he made a contribution of Rs 1.11 lakh for the cause.

Mukesh Khanna donates for Ram Mandir construction

Mukesh Khanna called himself ‘bujurgrho ke Pitamah' and ‘bachchon ke Shaktimaan’, referring to his popular characters of Bhishma Pitamah in Mahabharat and Shaktiman being loved by two different generations while introducing himself in the post. He shared a picture of himself handing over the cheque to the Member of Legislative Assembly of his area, Atul Bhatkhalkar. Khanna made a donation of Rs 1,11,111.

आज बुजुर्गों के पितामह व बच्चों के शक्तिमान श्री मुकेश खन्ना जी ने राम मंदिर निर्माण निधि संकलन अभियान में अपना 111111रु का चेक अपने इलाक़े के विधायक अतुल भातखलकर जी को सुपुर्द किया साथ मे विजय झा जी व साईनाथ कुलकर्णी जी उपस्थित थे.. pic.twitter.com/IC3NuPFIV8 — Mukesh Khanna (@actmukeshkhanna) February 6, 2021

Among the other members of the film industry who have been involved have been Bharatiya Janta Party Member of Parliament Hema Malini and Jana Sena Chief Pawan Kalyan.

The former had commenced the fund-collective drives in her constituency Mathura. She had posted pictures from her interaction with the donors.

Fund collections for the Ram Mandir construction have begun in right earnest from the 15th. Here in Mathura I have opened my drive with contributions from prominent Mathuravasis today pic.twitter.com/ngyL6MWsH0 — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) January 15, 2021

Telugu film superstar Pawan Kalyan had donated Rs 30 lakh for the temple. President Ram Nath Kovind was among the first names to make a contribution, donating Rs 5 lakh while West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar had also contributed the same amount.

The drive had begun on January 15, and is expected to go on till February 27. As per reports, volunteers of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) have targetted to reach out to 55 crore people (11 crore families) in 5 lakh villages, seeking donations for the initiative.

PM Modi had laid the foundation stone of the temple in a grand ceremony on August 5 last year.

