West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar Donates ₹ 5 Lakh For Ram Mandir Construction

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday donated a sum of ₹ 5,00,001 for the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. "Governor West Bengal (WB) Jagdeep Dhankhar and his wife Sudesh Dhankhar donated a sum of ₹ 5,00,001 by way of State Bank of India draft to a delegation of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra at Raj Bhavan in Kolkata," said an official statement by the state's Raj Bhavan.

The statement added, "The fact that it is in pursuance to the unanimous verdict of the highest court of the largest democracy in the world, is a tribute to richness and resilience of our age old ethos and civilisation. The intent and spirit of donation, rather than the amount, is all important."

The international working president of VHP Alok Kumar had flown from Delhi to Kolkata today and called on the governor, while leading a six-member delegation.

President Kovind donates ₹ 5 lakh for Ram Mandir construction

The WB Governor is not the only one who has donated such a huge amount for the Ram Temple construction. On January 15, President of India Ram Nath Kovind had donated ₹ 5 lakh to VHP delegation at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. In December, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust had announced that it will launch a mass contact and contribution campaign for the construction of the temple. Asserting that only domestic funds will be accepted, it said that voluntary donations from Rambhakts will be accepted for which coupons of ₹ 10,100 and 1,000 will be available. The campaign will end on February 27, 2021. The Trust also said that nearly 4 lakh volunteers will cover 55 crore people in 5 lakh villages during the campaign.

(With Agency Inputs)