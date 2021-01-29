UP's Republic Day Tableau Featuring Ram Mandir Bags First Prize; CM Yogi Lauds People

Uttar Pradesh's splendid tableau that was displayed in this year's Republic Day parade, featuring the proposed Ram Temple in Ayodhya received the first prize on Thursday. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath congratulated the people of the state after the tableau showcasing the cultural heritage of Uttar Pradesh bagged the trophy.

"Hearty congratulations to all the people of Uttar Pradesh for their beautiful tableau named 'Ayodhya: Cultural Heritage of Uttar Pradesh', displayed on the occasion of Republic Day," CM Adityanath tweeted.

The foremost part of the tableau that marched down Rajpath on Republic Day, showed Maharishi Valmiki composing the Ramayana. The middle part of the tableau featured the majestic Ram Mandir, the epitome of Ayodhya's cultural identity, which is associated with mass sentiments and devotion.

Scenes from Ramayana depicted in the tableau

The mural showed Lord Ram embracing Nishadraj and eating Shabri's berry. It also depicted the salvation of Ahilya, Kewat Samvad, Lord Hanuman bringing Sanjivani Buti, Jatayu-Ram Samvad, Ashok Vatika, and other scenes from the ancient epic Ramayana. The forepart of the middle tableau featured Deepotsava celebrations of Ayodhya, in which millions of earthen lamps were illuminated.

On August 5, last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation for the construction of the grand Ram Temple.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju presented awards to the prize winners of Republic Day Parade Tableaux. Uttar Pradesh received the first prize, followed by Tripura and Uttarakhand. Last year, UP's tableaux had bagged the second position. It showcased the cultural and religious tourism of the state with the theme of 'Sarva Dharma Samabhav'.

