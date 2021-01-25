Pawan Kalyan Donates Rs 30 Lakh For Ram Temple, Says 'it's Everyone's Responsibility'

Actor turned politician Pawan Kalyan donated Rs. 30 lakh for the construction of Ayodhya Ram Mandir to the RSS state chief Sri Bharatji. Apart from this, he also handed a cheque worth Rs 11,000 that was arranged by his personal staff. Former minister and BJP leader Dr Kamineni Srinivas and RSS representatives participated in the program. Speaking on the occasion, the Vakeel Saab actor spoke about the bravery, sacrifices shown by Lord Ram which according to him is an inspiration for many.

Pawan Kalyan donates money for Ram Mandir construction

Opening up on his generous donation and the reason behind it, he said, "Lord Sri Ramachandra is the replica for dharma and tolerance, sacrifice and bravery shown by him is an inspiration to all. India has withstood many attacks because of the path created by lord Sri Rama." He added that it is everyone's responsibility to extend solidarity for the construction of the temple in Ayodhya. "I am donating rupees 30 Lakh as my part for the construction of the Ram temple," he said. He also mentioned that his staff also chipped in as they heard about the donation. "My personal staff members, including not only Hindus but also Muslims and Christians, have raised rupees 11,000 for the same purpose," said Kalyan.

This is not the first time that the actor has extended financial support to some organisation. Last year in October, Pawan donated money to the Telangana Chief Minister relief fund to help rebuild Hyderabad and victims who were affected by the massive rains and the subsequent flooding. After donating, the actor also urged the people to extend their help in whatever way possible. Apart from this, he even requested his party members and leaders to participate in the relief activities to support the government and the people.

Meanwhile, on the work front, he will be seen in the film Vakeel Saab, a remake of the Bollywood film Pink. The film will star Nivetha Thomas, Anjali and Ananya Nagalla in the lead roles, which will be directed by Venu Sriram. Meanwhile, Sithara Entertainment has announced that they will be producing Pawan Kalyan’s next film directed by Saagar K Chandra. The film is expected to be a cop drama and also stars Rana Daggubati in the key role. The film is said to be the official Telugu remake of the Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum.

