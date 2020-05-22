Anita Hassanandani Posts An Adorable Throwback Picture With BFF Ekta Kapoor

Anita Hassanandani and Ekta Kapoor’s friendship is one of the most rock-solid friendships in the Indian television industry. It is a known fact that the two ladies love each other to the core and are inseparable. Anita Hassanandani took to her Instagram to post an adorable throwback picture with Ekta Kapoor and revealed she is possessive for her. Read ahead to know more-

Anita Hassanandani’s throwback picture with BFF Ekta Kapoor

Anita Hassanandani and Ekta Kapoor’s friendship goes way back. The two have been tight with each other ever since Anita entered the television industry. In fact, the two have also often worked together in many movies and television shows. Recently, Anita Hassanandani took to her Instagram to post a throwback picture with Ekta Kapoor and another friend. She gave the picture an adorable caption, also revealing that she was jealous of all of their friends back in the day. The caption of her post read, “Major Throwback! #2009

I still remember how possessive I used to be bout these two!

They are mine n only MY Besties.

I hated anyone speaking to you two 😂😂🤣😂 Let me confess. I used to be jealous of all ur other friends. I hated all ur friends then.

I love you twooo a lot ok.

@nazneensarkarnawab @ektarkapoor”.

Anita Hassanandani and Ekta Kapoor, along with others like Anita’s husband Rohit Reddy, Vikas Gupta, Ridhima Pandit, Karishma Tanna, Krystal D’Souza, and more have often been spotted together at various events. In fact, just before 2020 came our way, these television artists took a long trip to a foreign location together. They set the internet on fire with pictures from their trip.

Fans could not stop being impressed by a video she shared from the trip where the girls did the famous Naagin step inside the pool. Anita Hassanandani and Ekta Kapoor's close bond is known to many within the industry, how they are by each other’s side through thick and thin. Anita Hassanandani has been a part of various projects of Ekta Kapoor like Kabhi Sautan Kabhi Saheli, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Naagin 4, Kucch Toh Hai, and more.

