Hina Khan Re-enacts Classic Komolika Scene & Ekta Kapoor Has THIS To Say; Watch

Actor Hina Khan has been constantly entertaining her fans during the Coronavirus lockdown. On Friday, she uploaded a video of herself where she was seen entertaining her fans with her Komolika impression. The video was even liked by Ekta Kapoor who could not stop herself from commenting on it. Read on to know more details about the video.

Hina Khan's reprised version of Komolika

The actor took to her Twitter handle, where she shared a TikTok video of her own dialogue from her gig in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The character of Komolika, as fans know it, is one where she is portrayed as a narcissist. Komolika is a villainous character on the show and is able to get anything she desires for.

In the video of Hina Khan, the actor has applied the filter where she can be seen wearing a maangtika and a nose ring which is attached to her earring. The actor can be seen speaking the dialogue in Hindi. The dialogue goes like this, ““How unlucky. Dekha hi nahin hoga. Dekh leta na, toh na nazar hilti, na paer.” This translates to ‘the person must not have seen me. Had he seen me, he would not have been able to take his eyes off me, neither could he have moved an inch from where he stood'. Check out the video below:

Ekta Kapoor's reaction

In the same context, Ekta Kapoor posted a comment on the video and wrote, “I don’t think aapko kisi ne dekha hi nahi hoga.” Translates to ‘I don’t think there could be someone who would not have noticed you. Check out the comment below:

Hina Khan has been keeping her fans posted with her life during lockdown in order to help them stay motivated during these dark times. She has also been posting videos of all kinds, from how she is observing Ramadan and how she is observing roza during the lockdown. From time to time she posts videos on Instagram where she can be seen trying out new filters on the app.

On the work front, the actor was last seen in the movie Hacked for which she received a lot of appreciation for her character from fans and critics alike. She was also seen in a web series Damaged 2 as Gauri Batra. The show was received well by fans and critics alike.

