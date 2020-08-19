'Maharashtra Govt Trying To Destroy Evidence, Threatening Witnesses In Sushant Case': BJP

BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain claimed on Wednesday that the Maharashtra government is trying to destroy the evidence and threatening the witnesses in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. Hussain alleged that the ruling Shiv Sena was acting as the ‘B team’ of its ally – Congress and tampering with the evidence in the mysterious death case of the Bollywood actor.

“Shiv Sena does the carbon copy of what Congress says. The Maharashtra government is fully trying to destroy the evidence related to SSR. They are also now giving threats to the witnesses,” the BJP leader said.

Similar allegations regarding threats to witnesses in Sushant’s case were raised by his cousin Niraj Singh Babloo on Tuesday. Babloo, who is also a BJP legislator from Bihar, said that Mumbai Police should provide protection to the witnesses as they are being threatened. He had earlier demanded an apology from Shiv Sena for their 'baseless' claims on the relationship of Sushant and his father KK Singh.

"Witnesses are being threatened, and Mumbai Police is not even providing protection to them. The way things are unfolding, the witnesses might get killed. We demand that witnesses should be given police protection. It is better to transfer the case to CBI as Mumbai Police cannot be trusted, they are getting exposed day by day,” Niraj Singh Babloo said on Tuesday.

SC to pronounce verdict on Rhea's plea

The Supreme Court verdict on Sushant's ex-girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty's transfer plea that was reserved on August 11, is likely to be announced on Wednesday, August 19, as the matter is listed to be heard. Rhea's plea seeks the transfer of the FIR filed by the Bihar Police in Sushant Singh Rajput's case to Mumbai.

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti took to Twitter on August 18 to appeal to Supreme Court for an early decision. Shweta said "we have been very hopeful and have been patiently waiting" adding that "every minute of delay is causing pain and heartbreak."

On July 25, Sushant's father KK Singh had filed a complaint with police in Patna against Rhea Chakraborty, her parents (including mother Sandhya Chakraborty), Showik, Rajput's manager Samuel Miranda and Shruti Modi and unknown persons accusing them of cheating and abetting his son's suicide.

