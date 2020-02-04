Mahesh Bhatt Steps Into Digital World With First Show Starring Amala Paul & Amrita Puri

Mahesh Bhatt is one of the few celebrities who has time and again changed the contours of the Indian film fraternity with his contribution to the world of cinema. Bhatt, who is famous for his precision as a filmmaker, has delivered several successful films throughout his illustrious career. From Arth to Sadak, the Hindi cinema veteran has amassed a huge fan base in the country. Now, the director has also forayed into the digital space as he recently announced his first web-series on Twitter.

Mahesh Bhatt forays into digital space

Mahesh Bhatt, who enjoys a massive fan following on social media, recently took to his official Twitter handle to announce his first untitled digital project. As per several reports, the much-anticipated web series will follow the life of Mahesh Bhatt's estranged relationship with the 70s Bollywood heartthrob, Parveen Babi.

The makers of the show have roped in actor Tahir Raj Bhasin to play the young Mahesh Bhatt in the series. While South Indian actor Amala Paul will be seen as Parveen Babi in the untitled show, the makers have also roped in Amrita Puri to play a vital role. Directed by Pushpdeep Bharadwaj, the web series is expected to go on floors in 2021.

In the picture shared by Mahesh Bhatt, the director can be seen posing along with Amala Paul, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Pushpdeep Bharadwaj and Amrita Puri. Introducing the cast to the audience, Mahesh Bhatt mentioned that the series will be a dramatic love story. Take a look at the picture here:

The magic of a new beginning! Our first web show, a dramatic love story goes on floors. Take a look at our wonderful cast @Amala_ams @TahirRajBhasin @_Amrita_Puri & Dir @PushpdeepBhardw @jiostudios @VisheshFilms pic.twitter.com/R4700jNEC5 — Mahesh Bhatt (@MaheshNBhatt) February 4, 2020

