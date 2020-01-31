Amala Paul: Best Tamil Films Of The 'Mynaa' Actress You Should Not Miss

Amala Paul is a well-known celebrity from the Tamil film industry. Though she appeared in many supporting roles, Amala's breakthrough movie is undoubtedly Mynaa where she played the titular role. Since then, she has signed several notable projects and is considered to be one of the unstoppable actors in the South Indian film industry. Here is a list of Amala Paul's best Tamil films, going by IMDb ratings.

Aame (2019)

Amala Paul gave one of the best performances is when she essayed the role of Kamini, a girl who finds herself naked in an abandoned building after a late-night party. The film also stars Ramya Subramanian, Sriranjani. The movie was released on July 18, 2019. The thriller drama will take your breath away with shocking twists ans tuens as the movie's pltline unfolds.

Also Read | Amala Paul and her beach photos will make you want to plan a vacay!

Mynaa (2010)

Mynaa is another path-breaking movie by Amala. Her role was loved massively not only by the masses but also by the critics. The movie revolved around the love story of two villagers who love each other since childhood. However, as they grow up, the male protagonist gets caught by the police for murder which hinders their love story. The movie also stars Vidharth, Thambi Ramaiah and more.

Also Read | Amala Paul's fitness posts that inspire fans to hit the gym and stay healthy

Velaiyilla Pattathari (2014)

The movie is based on the life of a boy who refuses to work for jobs that are not willing to pay as per his expertise. Later, the boy finds a job which is fulfilling. However, this causes him to lose everything. The movie also stars Dhanush, Anirudh Ravichander, Vivek and more. Amala plays the role of Dhanush's love interest in the film.

Also Read | Tamannaah Bhatia and Amala Paul set to make their digital debut in 2020

Also Read | Amala Paul to play leading lady Parveen Babi in Mahesh Bhatt's debut web series

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.