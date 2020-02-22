Mahesh Bhatt hails auto driver for going out his way to help, pens heartwarming note

It is common for one to find stories of crime and negativity when they pick the newspaper, browse news channels or surf news portals. However, some acts of generosity reinstill hopes in kindness and generosity. One such act even got a shoutout from Mahesh Bhatt.

An auto driver named Rahul Soni from Varanasi went out of his way to return a valuable gadget left behind by the veteran director’s writer. The Arth filmmaker in his trademark style wrote how sometimes miracles were just ‘people with good hearts.’ The 71-year-old also shared how ‘kindness of strangers’ kept this world going.

Here’s the post:

Sometimes miracles are just kind people with good hearts . Rahul Soni from Varanasi went out of his way during the peak hours of work to return a valuable gadget left by my writer in his auto rickshaw. Kindness of strangers keeps this world going ! 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/0WhQgaM3K5 — Mahesh Bhatt (@MaheshNBhatt) February 21, 2020

Meanwhile, auto drivers have been making headlines of late. Kartik Aaryan recently was seen bonding with an auto driver, bringing traffic to a halt. Kirti Kulhari too posted recently how an auto came to her rescue when she failed to find a cab.

Numerous other film stars like Salman Khan, Disha Patani, Malaika Arora, Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan hopping into the three-wheeler had created buzz.

As far as Mahesh Bhatt is concerned, the director recently scripted the TV show Dil Jaise Dhadke... Dhadakne Do. He is working on his return to film direction after 21 years with Sadak 2, starring daughters Alia and Pooja, apart from Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur.

