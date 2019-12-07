Bihar: 5-year Old Girl Allegedly Raped By Auto Driver In Darbhanga, Accused Absconding

In a shocking incident, a 5-year was allegedly raped in Bihar's Darbhanga district on Friday. The prime accused is allegedly an auto driver from the same district, who is absconding as per reports. The victim is reportedly in critical condition. More details are awaited.

SHOCKING: Stung Unnao cop gives clean chit to rape accused, says 'nothing abnormal found'

Tejashwi Yadav condemns 5-year old's rape in Bihar

Reacting to the heinous act, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav stated that Bihar had become a rape state. He added that after Buxar, Samastipur, Gopalganj, now Darbhanga had been added to the list. He alleged that rapists' morale is at sky-high levels as the Muzaffarpur child gang rapists were protected by the government.

Unnao Rape victim passes away at Safdarjung Hospital due to cardiac arrest

Unnao rape survivor passes away

Meanwhile, in a tragic development, the Unnao Rape victim who was set ablaze on Thursday died due to cardiac arrest in Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi on December 6. While the victim was initially treated in Lucknow’s SMC government hospital after she suffered 90% burn injuries, she was airlifted to Safdarjung Hospital on Thursday night. She had a cardiac arrest and breathed her last at 11:40 PM after her condition deteriorated at 8:30 PM. Post-mortem report of the body is expected at 9 AM on Saturday.

"The Unnao Rape victim died in Safdarjung Hospital. She died due to cardiac arrest. She had suffered over 90 percent of burn injury," an official statement by Safdarjung Hospital read.

READ: Unnao: Five men arrested for burning rape survivor, victim in critical condition

What is the Unnao survivor attack incident?

Police had been informed by locals that a rape survivor in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao had allegedly been set ablaze when she was visiting a local court in Rae Bareli on Thursday. at 4:15 AM. The rape survivor had filed a complaint in March against the two accused. Naming the accused as Shivam Trivedi, his father - Ram Kishore Trivedi, Shubham Trivedi, his father- Harishankar Trivedi and their neighbour Umesh Bajpayee, Unnao IG revealed that of the five men who had allegedly tried to burn the victim, four had been found at their homes itself and one other had been nabbed while trying to escape.

Both Unnao and Hyderabad incidents shameful : Mamata

One of the attackers was the accused in the rape case who had had been given bail on November 30. He added that the victim had claimed that the accused had spurned her after promising to marry her and then raped her along with his friend in December 2018. A local court in Unnao has sent all five accused to the district jail on Friday.